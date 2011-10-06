BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
LONDON Oct 6 German two-year government bond yields hit their highest levels in almost three weeks as markets deemed the European Central Bank was not as dovish as some had expected.
German Schatz yields rose 15 basis points to 0.66 percent -- their highest since Sept. 15. They led the move higher across the curve, with 10-year German government bond yields up 10 basis points at 1.95 percent.
"The ECB was massively disappointing," a trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
* Size of board shall not exceed 13 directors prior to 2017 annual meeting as per agreement with Elliott - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kSff0f] Further company coverage: