LONDON Oct 6 German two-year government bond yields hit their highest levels in almost three weeks as markets deemed the European Central Bank was not as dovish as some had expected.

German Schatz yields rose 15 basis points to 0.66 percent -- their highest since Sept. 15. They led the move higher across the curve, with 10-year German government bond yields up 10 basis points at 1.95 percent.

"The ECB was massively disappointing," a trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)