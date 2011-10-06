* Short-dated yields rally; ECB leaves rates unchanged

* Bunds fall as equities rise on bank recapitalisation hopes

* Spain sells 4.5 billion euros of bonds at lower yields

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 6 Two-year German government bond yields jumped as markets scaled back expectations for an imminent rate cut after a ECB monetary policy meeting and EU plans to recapitalize banks underpinned stocks at the expense of bonds.

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged but money markets began to price out the prospect of an imminent rate cut by the ECB after the bank's tone on inflation showed little changed.

Yields on short-dated bonds jumped, with analysts saying the ECB had disappointed some hopes for a rate cut in October and for a clear signal of monetary easing in November.

Although the bank uses a well-defined set of key words in its monthly policy statements to flag rate hikes ahead, it has yet to establish a similar vocabulary for the way down, making Trichet's statements harder to interpret.

"I don't think there was enough there to suggest (a cut in November) is definitely going to happen," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

Two-year German bond yields rallied 13.8 basis points to 0.64 percent, leading yields across maturities higher.

Alessandro Tentori, rate strategist at BNP Paribas said money markets had scaled back their expectations for a rate cut this year, currently pricing in a 50-50 chance of monetary easing in November and fully expecting a 25 bps cut in December compared to 30 bps before the press conference.

The prospect of a rate cut could be further clouded by the fact that the next monetary policy meeting would be presided by Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi who takes over from Trichet by the end of the month, said one analyst.

"He has to have that inflation-fighting potential and not be seen to ... be steering policy towards the periphery including his homeland of course," Orlando added.

RISK-ON

German Bund futures meanwhile ended more than a point lower as stocks rose on signs officials were taking steps towards recapitalising European banks.

The European Union executive flagged plans for a coordinated injection of funds into the region's banks as regulators met to reassess the resilience of stressed lenders amid fears others might face the same fate as debt crisis victim Dexia.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 saw a settlement close of 135.88, down 118 basis points on the day, as European stocks rallied more than 2 percent.

Some riskier bonds also rose, with yields on 10-year Italian bonds falling 8 basis points to 5.46 percent. The Spanish equivalent fell 8 bps to 5.01 percent.

Spain's borrowing costs fell on Thursday as it sold 4.5 billion euros of three 2014 and 2015 bonds, at the top of its target range, as ECB support on the open market eases concerns of Madrid being sucked further into the euro zone debt crisis.

The ECB also unveiled plans to pump more liquidity into the system, but some in the markets were disappointed:

"Two LTROs, some wanted three; no rate cut; only 40 billion on covered bonds when it could have been more or unlimited; the size and scale of the response seems a bit out of touch, it's tinkering around the edges rather than getting to the heart of the problem," a trader said.

The ECB threw another lifeline to commercial banks by renewing offers to lend them one-year funding and said it would start buying covered bonds again.

Earlier, the Bank of England resumed its quantitative easing programme.

(editing by Ron Askew)