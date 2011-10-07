LONDON Oct 7 German Bund futures rose on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as investors looked to U.S. jobs data for fresh insight into the health of the world's largest economy.

A stronger-than-expected number could trigger more profit-taking in the Bund future but market watchers said any potential downside was limited as investors would seek to reposition ahead of a long weekend in the United States.

Data is set to show U.S. employment likely grew only modestly in September, with hiring too weak to pull down a lofty jobless rate and dispel recession fears. .

"With ... near-term sentiment having gotten ahead of itself in our view ... we feel that chances are rather that shorts will be covered into the weekend," said Commerzbank in a research note.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 18 ticks at 136.06.

It sold off by more than a point on Thursday after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis. .

A trader said the market had been struggling -- falling 1.2 percent last week -- but he did not see this as the beginning of a bear trend.

"I think we are close to the bottom of the trading range, we are waiting for the next disagreement," he said.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Mike Peacock)