LONDON Oct 7 The German Bund future briefly hit a session high after Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of a series of UK financial institutions, including those of British banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland .

The credit rating agency earlier also downgraded nine Portuguese banks, citing increased asset risk as a result of the banks' holdings of Portuguese government debt.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 hit a session high at 136.16, up 28 ticks on the day. The 10-year Portuguese/German government bond yield was up 7 basis points at 12.85 percent.

