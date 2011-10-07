* Bunds up after a sharp sell-off in previous session
* Stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls could push Bund lower
* Downside limited by repositioning pre-weekend,
fundamentals
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 7 The German Bund future rose on
Friday, as investors repositioned after a sharp sell-off and
before U.S. jobs data, while credit ratings downgrades to a
series of European banks underlined the challenges still facing
the euro zone.
A stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls number could trigger
more profit-taking in the Bund future but market watchers said
any potential downside was limited as investors would seek to
cover short-positions -- or bets that the market would fall --
ahead of the weekend and a U.S. public holding on Monday.
Downgrades to 12 UK financial institutions and nine
Portuguese banks also underscored the vulnerability of the
banking sector, keeping German Bunds underpinned a day after
more than a point of losses.
German 10-year government bond yields would
have to see a decisive and sustained move above the key 2.00
percent level for market watchers to conclude that the fortunes
for German bonds had turned. The yield stood at 1.94 percent.
"It is more likely we see a fall in yields again rather than
a rise above the 2 percent level," Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank said.
"We expect things first to deteriorate again because the
final decisions (on how to tackle the debt crisis) have not been
made yet, we first need to see implementation of promises."
German Bund futures FGBLc1 were up 13 ticks on the day at
136.01, having hit a session-high of 136.16 after news of the UK
banks' downgrade.
The future sold off more than a point in the previous
session after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up
struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis.
Italian and Spanish debt came under pressure, with yields on
Italian bonds up 11.6 basis points at 5.57
percent. Data from the Bank of Italy showed funding from the
European Central Bank to Italian banks rose sharply in
September.
Spanish yields rose 3.1 basis pints at 5.04
percent, while Portuguese were little changed after rising in
early trade on the back of the downgrades.
PAYROLLS
U.S. employment likely grew a modest 60,000 in September,
one month after a struggling economy failed to create jobs.
. Investors would look at the data for more
insight, after recent figures have given a mixed picture of the
health of world's largest economy.
"Given the background (of) optimism we have seen, or
cautious hopes, something like a decent payrolls result today
would obviously exacerbate that," John Davies, fixed income
strategist at WestLB said.
The data however would need to show the creation of some
200,000 jobs to take 10-year German bond yields up to the 2
percent "barrier" or above, he said, adding that this was
unlikely.
Meanwhile, the market remained choppy trying to balance
hopes for some euro zone action to safeguard banks with
expectations that any implementation would be slow.
"For now I would still say we are in a kind of cautious
range for the Bund," said Davies.
"There's still huge amounts of uncertainty here, there is
still a very tiny amount of progress."
The EU's executive arm said on Thursday it would present a
plan for member states to coordinate a recapitalization of their
banks, while the European Central Bank threw a lifeline to
commercial banks on Thursday. .
The European Commission will present a proposal to member
states on recapitalising banks, before a meeting of EU leaders
on Oct. 17, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)