* Bunds up after a sharp sell-off in previous session

* Stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls could push Bund lower

* Downside limited by repositioning pre-weekend, fundamentals

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 7 The German Bund future rose on Friday, as investors repositioned after a sharp sell-off and before U.S. jobs data, while credit ratings downgrades to a series of European banks underlined the challenges still facing the euro zone.

A stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls number could trigger more profit-taking in the Bund future but market watchers said any potential downside was limited as investors would seek to cover short-positions -- or bets that the market would fall -- ahead of the weekend and a U.S. public holding on Monday.

Downgrades to 12 UK financial institutions and nine Portuguese banks also underscored the vulnerability of the banking sector, keeping German Bunds underpinned a day after more than a point of losses.

German 10-year government bond yields would have to see a decisive and sustained move above the key 2.00 percent level for market watchers to conclude that the fortunes for German bonds had turned. The yield stood at 1.94 percent.

"It is more likely we see a fall in yields again rather than a rise above the 2 percent level," Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.

"We expect things first to deteriorate again because the final decisions (on how to tackle the debt crisis) have not been made yet, we first need to see implementation of promises."

German Bund futures FGBLc1 were up 13 ticks on the day at 136.01, having hit a session-high of 136.16 after news of the UK banks' downgrade.

The future sold off more than a point in the previous session after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis. .

Italian and Spanish debt came under pressure, with yields on Italian bonds up 11.6 basis points at 5.57 percent. Data from the Bank of Italy showed funding from the European Central Bank to Italian banks rose sharply in September.

Spanish yields rose 3.1 basis pints at 5.04 percent, while Portuguese were little changed after rising in early trade on the back of the downgrades.

PAYROLLS

U.S. employment likely grew a modest 60,000 in September, one month after a struggling economy failed to create jobs. . Investors would look at the data for more insight, after recent figures have given a mixed picture of the health of world's largest economy.

"Given the background (of) optimism we have seen, or cautious hopes, something like a decent payrolls result today would obviously exacerbate that," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

The data however would need to show the creation of some 200,000 jobs to take 10-year German bond yields up to the 2 percent "barrier" or above, he said, adding that this was unlikely.

Meanwhile, the market remained choppy trying to balance hopes for some euro zone action to safeguard banks with expectations that any implementation would be slow.

"For now I would still say we are in a kind of cautious range for the Bund," said Davies.

"There's still huge amounts of uncertainty here, there is still a very tiny amount of progress."

The EU's executive arm said on Thursday it would present a plan for member states to coordinate a recapitalization of their banks, while the European Central Bank threw a lifeline to commercial banks on Thursday. .

The European Commission will present a proposal to member states on recapitalising banks, before a meeting of EU leaders on Oct. 17, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)