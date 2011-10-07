* Bunds up after a sharp sell-off in previous session

* Stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls could push Bund lower

* Downside limited by repositioning pre-weekend, fundamentals

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 7 The German Bund future rose on Friday, as investors repositioned after a sharp sell-off and before U.S. jobs data, while credit ratings downgrades to a series of European banks underlined the challenges still facing the euro zone.

A stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls number could trigger more profit-taking in the Bund future but market watchers said any potential downside was limited as investors would seek to cover short-positions -- or bets that the market would fall -- ahead of the weekend and a U.S. public holiday on Monday.

Downgrades to 12 UK financial institutions and nine Portuguese banks also underscored the vulnerability of the banking sector, keeping German Bunds underpinned a day after more than a point of losses.

French and German leaders will meet in Berlin on Sunday and may discuss plans to recapitalise banks in the euro zone, fueling investor hopes for some progress soon. The European Union's executive also said on Friday it sees a chance to present its proposals on recapitalising banks in the next few days.

But some analysts remained skeptical, saying more concrete action was needed for German bonds to resume the sell-off.

"We still have got no firm announcements. The sell-off in Bunds we've had over the last few days has just been over-done," Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank said.

"Our view is that the market follows the news in quite an irrational way and any headline that says 'we are going to be doing something more' causes a huge rally in equities and a sell-off in Bunds when actually nothing has really changed."

German Bund futures FGBLc1 rose 20 ticks on the day to 136.08, having sold off more than a point in the previous session after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis. .

Bunds remain set to retest the 138.91-139.19 region while the contract trades above the 55-day moving average, which comes at 133.93 today, says Commerzbank technical analyst Karen Jones.

German 10-year government bond yields would have to see a decisive and sustained move above the key 2.00 percent level for market watchers to conclude that the fortunes for German bonds had turned, analysts said. The yield stood at 1.93 percent.

PAYROLLS

U.S. employment likely grew a modest 60,000 in September, one month after a struggling economy failed to create jobs. . Investors would look at the data for more insight, after recent figures have given a mixed picture of the health of world's largest economy.

"Given the background (of) optimism we have seen, or cautious hopes, something like a decent payrolls result today would obviously exacerbate that," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

The data however would need to show the creation of some 200,000 jobs to take 10-year German bond yields up to the 2 percent "barrier" or above, he said, adding that this was unlikely.

Italian prices underperformed as investors looked to reduce exposure ahead of supply next week, when Italy will auction an estimated six billion euros of bonds. .

Italian 10-year government bond yields were up 8.3 basis points at 5.54 percent. The rise in yields also came as data showed Italian banks sharply increased their reliance on funding from the European Central Bank.

Spanish yields were little changed on the day at 5.01 percent with one trader citing ECB buying, while Portuguese debt also came under pressure after downgrades to some Portuguese banks' credit ratings. Yields were up 2.6 basis points at 12.88 percent. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Toby Chopra)