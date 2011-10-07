* Bunds slip after U.S. data tames recession worries

* Markets pricing in more detail banking recap plans

* Italy underperforms as supply weighs; ECB seen buying

By William James

LONDON, Oct 7 Bund futures fell on Friday after forecast-beating U.S. jobs data though safe-haven bids could return next week if euro zone leaders fail to produce the plans for banking recapitalisations markets are anticipating.

After-hours ratings downgrades for Italy and Spain highlighted the extent of the euro zone's problems and saw German debt pare losses, but the contract remained on course to close lower.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report, closely watched as a health-gauge for the U.S. economy, showed more jobs were added in September than expected and August's figure was revised up.

"The initial reaction is due to slightly better than expected numbers and revisions to past numbers," said Elisabeth Afseth, analyst at Evolution Securities in London.

"But ... that doesn't change the general picture that things are slowing and job creation is too slow."

The Bund future FGBLc1 tested support levels around 135 after the release of the U.S. data before paring losses to settle 47 ticks lower at 135.41.

Losses were cut even further in after-hours trading in reaction to the latest round of sovereign downgrades, leaving the contract last 14 ticks lower at 135.75.

The session low came at 135.08, above last week's low of 135.01 -- highlighted by technical analysts as a key support that would be a bearish trigger if broken on a sustained basis.

French and German leaders will meet on Sunday to discuss how to bolster euro zone banks weakened by the knock-on effect of the sovereign debt crisis, but the two states appeared split over the best way to raise funds.

Ten-year German yields rose above 2 percent to hit 2.03 percent, but analysts said they were unlikely to rise much further unless policymakers could provide more details on recapitalisation plans.

"This is just a short-term movement, a correction in the bullish trend," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING.

"The market is expecting a lot on the banking side, and hopes that next week they will be able to come up with a defined action plan."

In the event that policymakers disappoint those expectations, much of the 283 tick fall seen in Bund futures over the last three sessions could be reversed, and last month's record highs could be tested, analysts said.

ECB SUPPORTS ITALY

Italian bonds underperformed through much of the session as investors looked to reduce exposure ahead of supply next week, when Italy will auction an estimated six billion euros of bonds.

"We had been running long yesterday and squared up this morning just because of the supply next week. It (Italian debt) has weakened into supply the last couple of times," a trader said.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were last up 6.8 basis points at 5.524 percent, off their highest levels with traders citing bond-buying by the European Central Bank.

Spanish yields were little changed on the day at 5.01 percent while Portuguese debt also came under pressure after downgrades to some Portuguese banks' credit ratings. Portuguese yields were up 3 basis points at 12.884 percent. (Additional reporting by Alessia Pe; editing by Stephen Nisbet)