LONDON Oct 10 German government bonds rose on
Monday with the market cautious about promises from the leaders
of Germany and France to unveil comprehensive new measures for
solving the euro zone debt crisis given a complete lack of
detail.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy said their goal was to come up with a
sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree a bank
recapitalisation and present a plan for accelerating economic
coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit on Nov. 3-4
.
The euro rose and European equity markets were seen
opening higher but Bunds were underwhelmed by the prospect of
new action.
"There's no detail whatsoever," said a trader.
"It's a small positive for risk appetite but we've been here
before and I don't think we're really going to believe it until
we see it."
Markets remained cautious given the lack of detail and ahead
of key vote by the Slovakian parliament on Tuesday to ratify
changes to the euro zone rescue fund which would increase its
lending capacity .
And there was no let up in the gloomy headlines with credit
rating agency Fitch cutting Italy and Spain's sovereign credit
ratings and Moody's warning it could cut
Belgium's rating .
December Bund futures were 16 ticks higher at
135.57, although off levels above 135.80 seen in after hours
trading on Friday.
Two-year bond yields were 2 basis points lower
at 0.588 percent, with 10-year yields
down a similar amount at 1.983 percent.
Trading is expected to be thin throughout Monday with Japan
off while the U.S. celebrates Columbus Day.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)