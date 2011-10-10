LONDON Oct 10 German government bonds rose on Monday with the market cautious about promises from the leaders of Germany and France to unveil comprehensive new measures for solving the euro zone debt crisis given a complete lack of detail.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree a bank recapitalisation and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit on Nov. 3-4 .

The euro rose and European equity markets were seen opening higher but Bunds were underwhelmed by the prospect of new action.

"There's no detail whatsoever," said a trader.

"It's a small positive for risk appetite but we've been here before and I don't think we're really going to believe it until we see it."

Markets remained cautious given the lack of detail and ahead of key vote by the Slovakian parliament on Tuesday to ratify changes to the euro zone rescue fund which would increase its lending capacity .

And there was no let up in the gloomy headlines with credit rating agency Fitch cutting Italy and Spain's sovereign credit ratings and Moody's warning it could cut Belgium's rating .

December Bund futures were 16 ticks higher at 135.57, although off levels above 135.80 seen in after hours trading on Friday.

Two-year bond yields were 2 basis points lower at 0.588 percent, with 10-year yields down a similar amount at 1.983 percent.

Trading is expected to be thin throughout Monday with Japan off while the U.S. celebrates Columbus Day. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)