* Bunds tick higher on doubts over rescue promises
* Sovereign downgrades keep market cautious
* Yields seen having limited room to fall
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 10 German government bonds edged
higher on Monday with the market cautious about promises from
the German and French leaders to unveil comprehensive new
measures for solving the euro zone debt crisis as they gave no
details.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy said their goal was to come up with a
sustainable answer to Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise
banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination
in the euro zone by a G20 summit on Nov. 3-4 .
The euro rose and European equity markets nudged
higher but bond markets were not impressed.
"There's no detail whatsoever," a trader said. "It's a small
positive for risk appetite but we've been here before and I
don't think we're really going to believe it until we see it."
Bunds remained cautious before a key vote by the Slovak
parliament on Tuesday to ratify changes to the euro zone rescue
fund which would increase its lending capacity .
On Friday, credit rating agency Fitch cut Italy and Spain's
sovereign ratings and Moody's warned it could
cut Belgium due, among other reasons, to the cost of bailing out
French-Belgian financial group Dexia .
"This is also not a positive story for France, but is more
manageable," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said in a note.
"No immediate credit rating actions are seen for France on
the back of this, but it is still not good for French government
bonds."
December Bund futures were eight ticks higher at
135.49, although off levels above 135.80 seen in after hours
trading on Friday.
Bond markets have sold off over the past two weeks on
optimism that euro zone policymakers had grasped the urgency of
the crisis, but the key support level of 135.01 -- the late
September low -- held on Friday.
RIA Capital Markets' rate strategist Nick Stamenkovic said
moves by the European Central Bank to provide banks with
longer-term liquidity had eased some of the market's worst
fears, taking some of the shine off Bunds.
But although investors were unlikely to set up short
positions in Bunds yet, room for a bigger recovery was limited.
"Yields can't fall much further while there's hopes they
will pull a rabbit out of the hat so, unless we see news to the
contrary, risk markets should be fairly stable and
flight-to-quality flows in to Bunds will be limited, keeping a
floor under yields," he added
Two-year bond yields were down one basis point
at 0.597 percent, with 10-year yields 1.6 bps
lower at 1.988 percent, dipping back below the 2 percent level
that was briefly breached on Friday.
Meanwhile, doubt over the ability of current proposals for
relieving Greece's debt burden grew.
Greece's IMF representative said the country's borrowing
needs will be higher than currently projected with governments
or private bondholders having to pick up the tab
, and the German finance minister said the
"haircut" private bondholders had been asked to take might have
been underestimated .
Trading is expected to be thin throughout Monday with Japan
off while the United States celebrates Columbus Day.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)