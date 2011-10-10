* Bunds fall as equity markets welcome rescue promise

* Bunds test key support level

* Sovereign downgrades keep market cautious

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 10 German government bonds reversed early gains on Monday as equities rose on optimism over a promise from the German and French leaders to unveil comprehensive new measures for solving the euro zone debt crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer to Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit on Nov. 3-4 .

The euro and European equity markets rose but Bunds had rallied in early trade, on doubts over the promises in the absence of any detail, before turning negative on the day.

"People are trying to make sense of it all and that takes a while, there was nothing definite proposed," a trader said.

"The euro is higher and equities are higher but we're still below important levels in German 10-year yields -- the 2.03 to 2.08 percent area -- and people aren't willing to put on shorts below those levels."

Market optimism was tempered before a vote by the Slovak parliament on Tuesday to ratify changes to the euro zone rescue fund, which would increase its lending capacity .

And pressure on sovereign ratings kept the market cautious.

Late on Friday, Fitch cut Italy and Spain's sovereign ratings and Moody's warned it could cut Belgium due, among other reasons, to the cost of bailing out French-Belgian financial group Dexia .

"This is also not a positive story for France, but is more manageable," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said in a note.

"No immediate credit rating actions are seen for France on the back of this, but it is still not good for French government bonds."

Another rating agency, Standard & Poor's told Reuters on Monday it confirmed the sovereign ratings of France and Belgium and a Moody's France analyst said there was no impact for now on France's rating from the Dexia rescue.

The cost of insuring against a default by Belgium rose 7 basis points to 291, according to five-year credit default swap prices from Markit, with the French equivalent up 4 bps at 180.

Bond markets have sold off over the past two weeks on optimism that euro zone policymakers had grasped the urgency of the crisis.

December Bund futures were 40 ticks lower at 135.01, a major technical support level matching a late September low, and off session highs of 135.80.

RIA Capital Markets rate strategist Nick Stamenkovic said moves by the European Central Bank to provide banks with longer-term liquidity had eased some of the market's worst fears, taking some of the shine off Bunds.

But although investors were unlikely to set up short positions in Bunds yet, room for a recovery was limited.

"Yields can't fall much further while there's hopes they will pull a rabbit out of the hat so, unless we see news to the contrary, risk markets should be fairly stable and flight-to-quality flows in to Bunds will be limited, keeping a floor under yields," he added.

Two-year German bond yields were up 3.1 bps at 0.639 percent, with 10-year yields up 3.5 bps at 2.038 percent.

Doubt over the ability of current proposals for relieving Greece's debt burden grew as the EU, IMF and ECB officials concluded talks over a vital aid tranche .

Greece's IMF representative said at the weekend the country's borrowing needs will be higher than currently projected with governments or private bondholders having to pick up the tab , and the German finance minister said the "haircut" private bondholders had been asked to take might have been underestimated .

Trading was expected to be thin throughout Monday with Japan off while the United States celebrates Columbus Day. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)