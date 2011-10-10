* Bunds fall as equity markets welcome rescue promise
* Bunds test key support level
* Sovereign downgrades keep market cautious
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 10 German government bonds reversed
early gains on Monday as equities rose on optimism over a
promise from the German and French leaders to unveil
comprehensive new measures for solving the euro zone debt
crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy said their goal was to come up with a
sustainable answer to Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise
banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination
in the euro zone by a G20 summit on Nov. 3-4 .
The euro and European equity markets rose but Bunds
had rallied in early trade, on doubts over the promises in the
absence of any detail, before turning negative on the day.
"People are trying to make sense of it all and that takes a
while, there was nothing definite proposed," a trader said.
"The euro is higher and equities are higher but we're still
below important levels in German 10-year yields -- the 2.03 to
2.08 percent area -- and people aren't willing to put on shorts
below those levels."
Market optimism was tempered before a vote by the Slovak
parliament on Tuesday to ratify changes to the euro zone rescue
fund, which would increase its lending capacity .
And pressure on sovereign ratings kept the market cautious.
Late on Friday, Fitch cut Italy and Spain's sovereign
ratings and Moody's warned it could cut Belgium
due, among other reasons, to the cost of bailing out
French-Belgian financial group Dexia .
"This is also not a positive story for France, but is more
manageable," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said in a note.
"No immediate credit rating actions are seen for France on
the back of this, but it is still not good for French government
bonds."
Another rating agency, Standard & Poor's told Reuters on
Monday it confirmed the sovereign ratings of France and Belgium
and a Moody's France analyst said there was no
impact for now on France's rating from the Dexia rescue.
The cost of insuring against a default by Belgium rose 7
basis points to 291, according to five-year credit default swap
prices from Markit, with the French equivalent up 4 bps at 180.
Bond markets have sold off over the past two weeks on
optimism that euro zone policymakers had grasped the urgency of
the crisis.
December Bund futures were 40 ticks lower at
135.01, a major technical support level matching a late
September low, and off session highs of 135.80.
RIA Capital Markets rate strategist Nick Stamenkovic said
moves by the European Central Bank to provide banks with
longer-term liquidity had eased some of the market's worst
fears, taking some of the shine off Bunds.
But although investors were unlikely to set up short
positions in Bunds yet, room for a recovery was limited.
"Yields can't fall much further while there's hopes they
will pull a rabbit out of the hat so, unless we see news to the
contrary, risk markets should be fairly stable and
flight-to-quality flows in to Bunds will be limited, keeping a
floor under yields," he added.
Two-year German bond yields were up 3.1 bps at
0.639 percent, with 10-year yields up 3.5 bps at
2.038 percent.
Doubt over the ability of current proposals for relieving
Greece's debt burden grew as the EU, IMF and ECB officials
concluded talks over a vital aid tranche .
Greece's IMF representative said at the weekend the
country's borrowing needs will be higher than currently
projected with governments or private bondholders having to pick
up the tab , and the German finance minister said
the "haircut" private bondholders had been asked to take might
have been underestimated .
Trading was expected to be thin throughout Monday with Japan
off while the United States celebrates Columbus Day.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)