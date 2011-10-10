* Bunds slide on promise of far-reaching crisis solution

* Key Bund chart level broken, scope for extended losses

* Markets look for details, risk-aversion not far from surface

By William James

LONDON, Oct 10 Bund futures fell on Monday as the promise of a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis prompted some investors to switch back into riskier assets and opened the door for a larger selloff in low-risk German debt.

French and German leaders pledged on Sunday to unveil a multi-faceted plan by early November to address market concerns by providing a sustainable answer to Greece's spiralling debt problems and recapitalising the region's banks.

The relatively modest scale of the selloff reflected the worry that policymakers would deliver less than the sweeping solution promised, after previous attempts to halt the spreading crisis have proved insufficient.

"What we heard yesterday was quite important when taken at face value... investors are putting positions on what they expect to happen but they are conservative for now," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London

Nevertheless, the near-term outlook was likely to see bond yields rise, breaking out of the recent ranges and building pressure on those who had positioned for more risk aversion.

"I think for now the market will continue to trade on the back of this.... until the end of the month we will have repeated comments on the plan, and most of them will please the market," Georgolopoulos said.

The selloff in German Bund futures FGBLc1 extended to 134.54, down by as much as 87 ticks on the day, before settling at 134.62 while European stocks rose 1.6 percent.

A spike in sovereign debt fears saw Bunds hit a record high of 139.19 on Sept. 23, but the contract has since failed to in attempts to push higher.

"If we start to break down below these levels then we could start to see a much bigger selloff," a trader said.

"Some people now find themselves long on Bunds having gotten in late at poor levels whereas the longer-term guys have been slowly lightening up on positions."

The contract broke through the 135.01, Sept. 28 session low support level, signalling a triple-top chart formation that points towards further losses.

Commerzbank technical analyst Karen Jones said a break below the 55-day moving average, which comes at 134.10 today, would need to be sustained on a closing basis to confirm the triple-top.

SIGNIFICANT RISKS REMAIN

Though signals built that the recent bullish run for Bunds may be coming to an end, significant risks remained that could see renewed demand for low-risk German debt.

The ratification process for changes agreed in July to the region's rescue fund faces one of its final challenges when Slovakia votes on Tuesday. The Slovak coalition remains split placing the result in some doubt

Italian debt outperformed relative to Bunds on the back of improved risk sentiment despite have its credit rating cut late on Friday.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread was 2 basis points tighter on the day at 350 bps, but the sale of up to 6 billion euros of bonds later in the week could prompt renewed pressure. For more, see

Spanish debt, which was also cut by rating agency Fitch on Friday, outperformed Bunds by 8 bps on the day to leave the 10-year spread at 292 bps.

Trading volume was thin throughout Monday with Japan off while the United States celebrates Columbus Day. (editing by Ron Askew)