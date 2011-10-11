LONDON Oct 11 Bunds edged higher on Tuesday on doubts over a promise of a comprehensive solution to the euro zone debt crisis and with Slovakia set to vote to ratify changes to the euro zone's rescue fund amid political disagreements.

French and German leaders pledged on Sunday to unveil a multi-faceted plan by early November to address market concerns by providing a sustainable answer to Greece's spiralling debt problems and recapitalising the region's banks.

But markets were cautious with leaders having disappointed several times in recent months and France and Germany divided over how to recapitalise banks .

"We had a bit of knee-jerk sell-off yesterday," said a trader.

"There seems to be some cracks already so we should see a small rebound and today it's all about Slovakia."

December Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at 134.82, having closed on Monday below the important support level at 135.01.

A break below the 55-day moving average, which comes today at 134.24 according to Commerzbank, is needed to confirm a triple-top formation on technical charts, something that would point to further losses.

Two-year bond yields were 3 basis points lower at 0.622, with 10-year yields 3 basis points lower at 2.056 percent.

Slovakia will vote on the deal agreed by euro zone leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

It is the last of the 17-member bloc to vote with the Prime Minister putting the future of her government on the line as one of the governments's coalition parties threatens to oppose the deal.

"At the end we expect an affirmative vote, removing one more risk near-term event and adding to the general risk-on sentiment that has been spreading since last week," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

The Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion euros of 2017 bonds. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)