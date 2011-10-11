* Bunds pause after sell-off, before Slovak vote

* Sustained move below 134.24 needed to signal further losses

* Netherlands to sell bonds; Italy to sell bills

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 11 German Bund yields held steady on Tuesday before a Slovak vote to boost the euro zone's rescue fund, highlighting nervousness over the promise of a comprehensive solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

The market steadied after a sharp sell-off in recent days, which has seen benchmark 10-year yields rise around 35 basis points on optimism policymakers are getting to grips with the crisis.

The Slovak parliament will vote on the deal agreed by euro zone leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

It is the last of the 17-member bloc to vote. Prime Minister Ivtea Radicova has put the future of her government on the line with a confidence vote as one party in the coalition has threatened to oppose the deal.

"If there's a delay the risk rally could stall but it does seem that the path of least resistance all of a sudden is towards the glass being half full," said Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.

Markets expect Slovakia eventually to ratify the changes.

"At the end we expect an affirmative vote, removing one more risk near-term event and adding to the general risk-on sentiment that has been spreading since last week," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

French and German leaders pledged on Sunday to unveil a multi-faceted plan by early November to address market concerns by providing a sustainable answer to Greece's spiralling debt problems and recapitalising the region's banks.

A summit of EU leaders was postponed until Oct. 23 to allow policymakers time to finalise their strategy.

But markets were cautious after being disappointed by similar promises in recent months and with France and Germany divided over how to recapitalise banks and differences of opinion on how to deal with the Greek debt crisis.

"Investors are still fairly light with positions and they're not really taking new ones," a trader said. "It's a case of taking off longs rather than putting on shorts, you need a reason to go short and we're not getting that yet."

December Bund futures were flat at 134.62, having closed on Monday below the important support level at 135.01.

A break below the 55-day moving average, which comes today at 134.24 according to Commerzbank, is needed to confirm a triple-top formation on technical charts, something that would point to further losses.

Two-year German bond yields were 1.5 bps lower at 0.64, with 10-year yields down a similar amount at 2.07 percent.

The Netherlands sold 2.7 billion euros of 2017 bonds and Italy will offer 9.5 billion euros of three- and 12-month paper (BOTs) ahead of its 6.5 billion euro BTP sale on Thursday .

"The 12-month BOT auction could be the more challenging due to its longer duration," said Credit Agricole CIB rate strategist Orlando Green.

"Last month's auction came with an average yield of 4.15 percent and had a tail of nearly 10 basis points, so an improvement in terms of both yield level and tail would be a small boost for Italy's funding capabilities." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)