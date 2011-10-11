(Corrects to yields down, not up, in headline)

* Bunds pause after sell-off, before Slovak vote

* Sustained move below 134.24 needed to signal further losses

* Italy pays lower borrowing costs at 12-month bill sale

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 11 German Bund yields fell on Tuesday before a vote in Slovakia on boosting the euro zone's rescue fund, highlighting nervousness over the barriers leaders face in finding a comprehensive solution to the currency bloc's debt crisis.

The market steadied after a sharp sell-off in recent days which has seen benchmark 10-year yields rise around 35 basis points on optimism policymakers are getting to grips with the crisis.

The Slovak parliament will vote on the deal agreed by euro zone leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

It is the last of the 17-member bloc to vote. Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has put the future of her government on the line with a confidence vote as one party in the coalition has threatened to oppose the deal

"If there's a delay the risk rally could stall but it does seem that the path of least resistance all of a sudden is towards the glass being half full," said Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.

Markets expect Slovakia eventually to ratify the changes, even if the move comes at a price.

"(Slovakia) underlines the threat of further adjustments to the rescue mechanism being blocked by governments less willing to sacrifice themselves on the euro altar," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

French and German leaders pledged on Sunday to unveil a multi-faceted plan by early November to address market concerns by providing a sustainable answer to Greece's spiralling debt problems and recapitalising the region's banks.

But investors were cautious after being disappointed by similar promises in recent months, with France and Germany divided over how to recapitalise banks and differences of opinion on how to deal with the Greek debt crisis.

"Investors are still fairly light with positions and they're not really taking new ones," a trader said. "It's a case of taking off longs rather than putting on shorts, you need a reason to go short and we're not getting that yet."

A summit of EU leaders has been postponed until Oct. 23 to allow policymakers time to finalise their strategy.

"Within the euro market there is too much political uncertainty (to hold peripheral bonds)," said Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital, which manages about $3.5 billion of assets but no longer holds euro zone sovereign bonds other than those issued by Germany.

"If we get a concrete plan than that would change our view on some of the European sovereigns."

Two-year German bond yields were 2.3 bps lower at 0.63, with 10-year yields down a similar amount at 2.06 percent.

TRIPLE-TOP

Trading in Bund futures was on hold due to technical problems at the Eurex exchange with the last price of 134.76 from around 0945 GMT, having closed below the important support level at 135.01.

A break below the 55-day moving average, at 134.24 today according to Commerzbank, is needed to confirm a triple-top formation on technical charts, something that would point to further losses.

The cost of insuring against a default by the euro zone's peripheral debt issuers fell as risk appetite improved, according to five-year credit default swap prices.

Although equities nudged lower, they had rallied for four days and London and Capital's Joshi said there were no signs of a follow through in corporate bond markets, something important to indicate a lasting change in sentiment.

"Risk markets seem to be moving ahead now if you look at equities and CDS spreads, but cash bond markets are still stuck because no new money is coming in at this stage," he said.

"Maybe fixed income investors want to see something on the table (from the politicians) before new cash is injected."

The Netherlands sold 2.7 billion euros of 2017 bonds , while Italy's one-year borrowing costs fell below 4 percent at 9.5 billion euro sale of 3- and 12-month ahead of its 6.5 billion euro BTP sale on Thursday . (Editing by Patrick Graham)