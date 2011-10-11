* Bunds pause after sell-off, Slovak vote on EU rescue fund still pending

* Sustained move below 134.24 needed to signal further losses in Bunds

* German 30-year Bund auction could struggle

* Italy pays lower borrowing costs at 12-month bill sale (Updates with closing prices, adds quotes, context)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 11 German Bund yields slipped on Tuesday as Slovakia struggled to find a way to approve strengthening the euro zone's rescue fund, highlighting nervousness over the barriers leaders face in finding a comprehensive solution to the region's debt problems.

The market steadied after a sharp sell-off in recent days which has driven benchmark 10-year yields up around 35 basis points on optimism policymakers are getting to grips with the crisis.

German yields were likely to resume rising in the coming session as traders push for cheaper prices to make way for an auction of 2 billion euros of 30-year Bunds, though the moves were seen limited by investor caution over the uncertain progress of policymakers' efforts to stem the debt crisis.

Wrangling in the Slovak ruling coalition is holding up the vote on a deal agreed by euro zone leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

Slovakia is the last of the 17-member bloc to vote. Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has put the future of her government on the line with a confidence vote as one party in the coalition has said it won't take part in the process.

"There's some caution after the impressive risk-on move we've seen, there's a wait and see mood ahead of the crucial (Slovak) vote on the EFSF," said Michael Leister, a strategist at WestLB.

German 10-year bond yields were 1 basis point lower at 2.08 percent towards the settlement close, with the 2-year yield unchanged on the day at 0.65 percent .

Markets expect Slovakia eventually to ratify the changes, even if the move comes at a price for Radicova.

"(Slovakia) underlines the threat of further adjustments to the rescue mechanism being blocked by governments less willing to sacrifice themselves on the euro altar," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

French and German leaders pledged on Sunday to unveil a multi-faceted plan by early November to address market concerns by providing a sustainable answer to Greece's spiralling debt problems and recapitalising the region's banks.

But investors were cautious after being disappointed by similar promises in recent months, with France and Germany divided over how to recapitalise banks and differences of opinion on how to deal with the Greek debt crisis.

"Overall for bunds we are still a bit cautious but we could see a gradual increase in yields given that the market has been very quick in welcoming these policy initiatives on banks and the big solution to the crisis but we're still waiting for something robust and concrete," Leister said.

TOO MUCH UNCERTAINTY

A summit of EU leaders has been postponed until Oct. 23 to allow policymakers time to finalise their strategy.

Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields rose, with 10-year BTP yields up 5 bps at 5.63 percent despite some European Central Bank buying of the debt, with the uncertainty over progress to resolve the crisis keeping some long-term investors sidelined.

"Within the euro market there is too much political uncertainty (to hold peripheral bonds)," said Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital, which manages about $3.5 billion of assets but no longer holds euro zone sovereign bonds other than those issued by Germany.

"If we get a concrete plan, that would change our view on some of the European sovereigns."

Bund futures settled 7 ticks down at 134.55. A break below the 55-day moving average, at 134.24 today according to Commerzbank, is needed to confirm a triple-top formation on technical charts, something that would point to further losses.

Although equities nudged lower, they had rallied for four days and London and Capital's Joshi said there were no signs of a follow through in corporate bond markets, something important to indicate a lasting change in sentiment. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)