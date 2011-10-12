LONDON Oct 12 German Bund futures rose on Wednesday on concern that the rejection by the Slovak parliament to expand the euro zone's rescue fund for indebted states could delay efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The government of Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova fell on Tuesday after a small party in her ruling coalition refused to back the plans to give new powers to the European Financial Stability Facility. The outgoing government still expects to be able to enact the measure as a caretaker administration by the end of this week with support from an opposition party.

"It's not good but the market is assuming that they will have another vote and it will go through easily which may not be the case as there's political posturing to be taken care of," a trader said. "The focus will be on it for a bit longer."

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 16 ticks up at 134.71 compared with 134.55 at Tuesday's settlement close.

The renewed flows into safe-haven government bonds were expected to help Germany's sale of 2 billion euros of 30-year Bunds later in the day.

Cash 10-year yields were 2.6 basis points lower at 2.062 percent with the 30-year Bund yielding 2.804 percent , down 2.5 bps.

The 10/30-year yield gap has tightened to 74 bps, its tightest since July from September highs near 100 bps as 10-year Bunds have underpeformed in recent weeks.

"Although the recent tightening movement might be seen as an obstacle ahead of (the) 30-year tap, we still expect the auction to receive decent demand, given the small amount on offer," said Annalisa Piazza, a strategist at brokerage Newedge. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)