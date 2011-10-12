* Slovak vote expected later in the week after government falls

* Equities recover pending European Commission bank recap plans

* German 30-yr Bund auction seen well-received despite flat 10/30 curve (Adds details, background)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 12 German government bonds fell on Wednesday as traders sought to push prices lower before a German sale of 30-year Bunds and pending European Commission President Jose Manual Barroso's unveiling of a bank recapitalisation plan.

Bunds reversed gains made earlier after Slovakia stalled efforts to give new powers to the euro zone's rescue fund for indebted states.

The Slovak parliament may hold a new vote as soon as Thursday to approve the fund but the rejection highlighted the barriers leaders face in finding a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

Barroso said he would propose a plan to help European banks which are facing severe funding pressures due to market worries about their exposure to debt issued by Greece and other peripheral euro zone countries.

That will offer the latest sign of what direction European leaders may be taking after Germany and France promised to come up with a comprehensive solution to the crisis.

"There's a bit of concern about what Barroso is going to say. That creates a bit of uncertainty because we don't know how the plan is going to come out in terms of the details," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a strategist at Lloyds Bank.

"Is he going to propose something which is very optimistic, that is going to build up expectations relative to Merkel/Sarkozy or something which is less optimistic that will create problems in terms of market perception. It's not really a risk-off move," he said.

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 33 ticks down at 134.20 with technical charts painting a mixed outlook, according to RBS analysts.

"A closed gap from Sept. 2 and together with a triple top pattern suggest further downside potential to the targets at 132.78 and 131.33/00, while short-term momentum indicate a pause or even a bounce in the trend," the strategists said in a note.

CASH INFLOWS TO HELP 30-YEAR BUND SALE

Cash 10-year yields were 2.6 basis points up at 2.114 percent with the 30-year Bund yielding 2.847 percent , up 2 bps before the auction of 2 billion euros of 30-year Bunds later in the session.

The German 10/30-year yield gap has gap has tightened some 25 bps since early September to 74 bps, its tightest since July as 10-year Bunds have underperformed during the unwinding of safe-haven bids as European policymakers showed a sense of urgency in dealing with the two-year debt crisis.

Although the flattening of the curve may not be positive for the sale, it is likely to be well covered by around 19 billion euros of cash inflows from German coupon and redemption payments, with small amount on offer also expected to help.

"The 30-year German benchmark looks cheap on a number of metrics, particularly on an outright basis -- on yield and asset swap terms -- and on cross-country versus the US," Lloyds strategists said in a note.

"Given that this is the last tap of the 30-year this year, and the relatively scarce ultra-long supply for the remainder of 2011, this auction should be well supported." (Editing by Patrick Graham)