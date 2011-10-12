LONDON Oct 12 German Bund futures fell near two-month lows on Wednesday after a poorly-received sale of 30-year Bunds and a new European Central Bank 3-month dollar tender saw little demand from banks.

The German auction of 1.625 billion euros of 30-year bonds drew less bids than the amount on offer, with demand below the average at long-term auctions this year.

The Bund future FGBLc1 fell as much as 78 ticks on the day to 133.77, its lowest since Aug. 25.

Before the German auction, the ECB said it lent banks $1.35 billion, a fifth of the demand forecast in a Reuters poll of money markets traders early this week. Only 6 banks bid for the three-month funds, easing some concerns that Euroepan banks were facing acute problems accesssing dollars in the market. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)