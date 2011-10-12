* Bund futures hit two-month lows after poor 30-year Bund auction

* Slovak vote expected later in the week after government falls

* Equities recover pending European Commission bank recap plans

* Italian, Spanish debt yields rise, traders say ECB absent from market (Recasts after Bund auction, euro zone data, adds fresh quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 12 German Bund futures hit two-month lows on Wednesday after a poor 30-year auction by the euro zone benchmark issuer and as an equities rally pending a European Commmission bank recapitalisation plan cut bids for safe-haven government debt.

The German sale of 1.625 billion euros of 30-year bonds drew less in bids than the amount on offer, with demand below the average at long-term auctions this year as the low yield and pickup in risk appetite made investors reluctant to hold ultra-long dated Bunds.

Data showing euro zone industrial production was much stronger than expected in August, indicating the economic slowdown in the third quarter might be smaller than feared, added to the bearish mometum in Bunds.

German 10-year yields looked set to extend their rise in coming sessions to 2.20 percent -- a level last reached nearly six weeks ago -- though traders and strategists said the scope for another significant sell-off looked limited in the absence of concrete plans on the debt crisis. The yield was last up 7 basis points on the day at 2.16 percent.

"The Bund auction was weak so yields are going higher and the market is expecting some comments from (Commission President Jose Manuel) Barroso in the next couple of hours. Equities are rallying partly on expectations of solutions to the crisis and problems in Europe," a trader said.

Barroso said he would propose a plan to help European banks which are facing severe funding pressures due to market worries about their exposure to debt issued by Greece and other peripheral euro zone countries.

That will offer the latest sign of what direction European leaders may be taking after Germany and France promised to come up with a comprehensive solution to the crisis.

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 74 ticks down at 133.81, having fallen as low as 133.69 earlier, around levels plumbed on August 17. Signals from technical charts were mixed for Bunds, according to RBS analysts.

"A closed gap from Sept. 2 and together with a triple top pattern suggest further downside potential to the targets at 132.78 and 131.33/00, while short-term momentum indicate a pause or even a bounce in the trend," they said in a note.

SLOVAK GLITCH

Bunds reversed gains made earlier as European shares rallied on growing perceptions that the Slovak parliament's rejection of a plan to give new powers to the euro zone's rescue fund for indebted states was a temporary glitch.

The Slovak parliament may hold a new vote as soon as Thursday to approve the fund but the rejection highlighted the barriers leaders face in finding a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

Highlighting the nervousness still plaguing the market, Italian and Spanish bond yields rose, with traders saying they had so far seen no sign of European Central Bank buying in the secondary market. Italian 10-year bond yields were up 8 bps at 5.71 percent while equivalent Spanish Bonos were up 5 bps at 5.078 percent .

"The potential for a further signficant sell-off (in Bunds) is very limited at least in coming days as the next step is what decision will be taken ahead of the G20 on the bank recapitalisation," BNP Paribas strategists Patrick Jacq.

"If the coming decisions are still constructive for the euro zone and are reinforcing prospects of strong support to Greece and other countries then the sell-off will probably extend but with 10-year yields having backed up 50 bps that's already quite significant."

The 30-year Bund yield was up 9 bps at 2.919 percent , steepening the 10/30-year yield curve by 4 bps to 76 bps as the ultra-long end underperformed after the auction.

"What you see right now is some sort of repricing in German yields," said Norbert Aul, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"We are coming from an exceptionally low level and now with the talk of bank recapitalisation and the burden-sharing within the EMU, you also see that in terms of higher yields, but it doesn't mean that the appetite for German paper is abating."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)