LONDON Oct 12 German Bund futures hit their lowest since mid August on Wednesday in the absence of technical support levels, even as traders said comments from EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso's on how to resolve the euro zone debt crisis offered little new details.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 hit a low of 133.51, down 104 ticks on the day, after Barroso announced what he called a roadmap to restore confidence in the euro area and the wider European Union. .

"I don't think he said anything we didn't know already," said one trader.

Another trader put the move down to technical factors:

"As far as I can see from as technical point of view there's very little support till we get down to 131.25... at the moment the market is pushing on an open door and that's consistent with the better risk appetite as the flight to safety of the last six weeks is unwinding," the second trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James)