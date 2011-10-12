* Bund hits lowest since mid-Aug after poor 30-year Bund auction

* European shares hit a nine-week closing high

* Next key support level for Bunds seen at 131.25 -trader (Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 12 German Bund futures hit their lowest levels since mid-August on Wednesday after poor demand at a sale of 30-year paper and as a stock rally inspired investors to take profits.

The German sale of 1.625 billion euros of 30-year bonds drew less in bids than the amount on offer, with demand below the average at long-term auctions this year as the low yield and pickup in risk appetite made investors reluctant to hold ultra-long dated Bunds.

Data showing euro zone industrial production was much stronger than expected in August, indicating the economic slowdown in the third quarter might be smaller than feared, added to the bearish momentum in Bunds.

German 10-year yields looked set to sustain their rise in coming sessions after hitting 2.20 percent -- a level last reached nearly six weeks ago.

But traders and strategists said the scope for another significant sell-off looked limited in the absence of concrete plans on the debt crisis. The yield was last up 10.9 basis points on the day at 2.2 percent.

"To sustain those super low levels of yields in the safe-havens you need a constant stream of (bad news), the idea that the wheels will fall off tomorrow," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities explaining the recent surge in German yields.

"Otherwise (there is a) temptation to look at something that actually offers you a genuine return on your money, particularly for real money investors."

The German Bund future FGBLc1 has fallen through key technical levels in recent days hitting its lowest level since mid August earlier in the session.

It posted a settlement close of 133.56, down 99 ticks on the day, as European shares hit a nine-week closing high.

One trader said the momentum could persist, with the next key support level only coming in at 131.25.

Signs that euro zone officials are making plans aimed at stemming the crisis have fueled gains in equity markets at the expense of bonds in recent weeks, even as concrete details have been fleeting.

EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso called on EU leaders to bring forward the introduction of a permanent rescue mechanism for states to mid-2012 from mid-2013 and for more rigorous capital standards for banks. But traders said there was little new in his proposals.

Parties in Slovakia's fallen government struck a deal with the leftist opposition on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday. But some analyst say the drawn-out process in Slovakia highlights the political hurdles that plans for a further leveraging of the euro zone rescue fund may face.

"The potential for a further significant sell-off (in Bunds) is very limited at least in coming days as the next step is what decision will be taken ahead of the G20 on the bank recapitalisation," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.

ITALIAN APPETITE

Highlighting the nervousness still plaguing the market, Italian and Spanish bond yields rose. Italian 10-year bond yields were up 10.9 bps at 5.74 percent while equivalent Spanish bonds were up 9.6 bps at 5.12 percent .

The fall in Italian bond prices came ahead of bond sales on Thursday, when market appetite for debt from the euro zone's third-largest economy will be tested after Moody's and Fitch downgraded its credit ratings.

Alongside a planned auction of five-, seven- and 10-year debt on Thursday, the Italian Treasury added longer-dated bonds maturing in 2025.

"We have supply tomorrow and no SMP (Securities Market Programme) buying, thus the concession has to be built-in by the market," a trader said.