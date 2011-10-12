* Bund hits lowest since mid-Aug after poor 30-year Bund
auction
* European shares hit a nine-week closing high
* Next key support level for Bunds seen at 131.25 -trader
(Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 12 German Bund futures hit their
lowest levels since mid-August on Wednesday after poor demand at
a sale of 30-year paper and as a stock rally inspired investors
to take profits.
The German sale of 1.625 billion euros of 30-year bonds
drew less in bids than the amount on offer, with demand below
the average at long-term auctions this year as the low yield and
pickup in risk appetite made investors reluctant to hold
ultra-long dated Bunds.
Data showing euro zone industrial production was much
stronger than expected in August, indicating the economic
slowdown in the third quarter might be smaller than feared,
added to the bearish momentum in Bunds.
German 10-year yields looked set to sustain
their rise in coming sessions after hitting 2.20 percent -- a
level last reached nearly six weeks ago.
But traders and strategists said the scope for another
significant sell-off looked limited in the absence of concrete
plans on the debt crisis. The yield was last up 10.9 basis
points on the day at 2.2 percent.
"To sustain those super low levels of yields in the
safe-havens you need a constant stream of (bad news), the idea
that the wheels will fall off tomorrow," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities explaining the recent surge in
German yields.
"Otherwise (there is a) temptation to look at something that
actually offers you a genuine return on your money, particularly
for real money investors."
The German Bund future FGBLc1 has fallen through key
technical levels in recent days hitting its lowest level since
mid August earlier in the session.
It posted a settlement close of 133.56, down 99 ticks on the
day, as European shares hit a nine-week closing high.
One trader said the momentum could persist, with the next
key support level only coming in at 131.25.
Signs that euro zone officials are making plans aimed at
stemming the crisis have fueled gains in equity markets at the
expense of bonds in recent weeks, even as concrete details have
been fleeting.
EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso called on EU
leaders to bring forward the introduction of a permanent rescue
mechanism for states to mid-2012 from mid-2013 and for more
rigorous capital standards for banks. But
traders said there was little new in his proposals.
Parties in Slovakia's fallen government struck a deal with
the leftist opposition on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster
the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday. But some
analyst say the drawn-out process in Slovakia highlights the
political hurdles that plans for a further leveraging of the
euro zone rescue fund may face.
"The potential for a further significant sell-off (in Bunds)
is very limited at least in coming days as the next step is what
decision will be taken ahead of the G20 on the bank
recapitalisation," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.
ITALIAN APPETITE
Highlighting the nervousness still plaguing the market,
Italian and Spanish bond yields rose. Italian 10-year bond
yields were up 10.9 bps at 5.74 percent while
equivalent Spanish bonds were up 9.6 bps at 5.12 percent
.
The fall in Italian bond prices came ahead of bond sales on
Thursday, when market appetite for debt from the euro zone's
third-largest economy will be tested after Moody's and Fitch
downgraded its credit ratings.
Alongside a planned auction of five-, seven- and 10-year
debt on Thursday, the Italian Treasury added longer-dated bonds
maturing in 2025.
"We have supply tomorrow and no SMP (Securities Market
Programme) buying, thus the concession has to be built-in by the
market," a trader said.