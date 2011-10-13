LONDON Oct 13 Bund futures opened little
changed on Thursday, consolidating recent losses ahead of a sale
of Italian debt as markets waited for more positive signs that
policymakers were readying plans to tackle the euro zone's debt
problems.
On Wednesday, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European
Commission outlined a broad plan to tackle the euro zone's
two-year debt crisis, fuelling the recent optimism that has seen
a swift decline in safe-haven demand for German debt.
After falling for six consecutive sessions, the Bund future
FGBLc1 opened 1 tick higher at 133.57. The contract could
extend recent losses if risk appetite continued to improve and
supported a strong sale of Italian debt later in the day.
"It feels like the market seizes on anything even vaguely
risk-asset positive at the moment and ignores anything that's
supportive," a trader said.
Italy will sell up to 6.5 billion euros of BTP bonds across
four separate maturities. Most notably, a reopening of the 2025
BTP marks the first sale since mid-July of bonds that fall
outside the current scope of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programmes.
"We suspect the tap (of the 2025 bond) is the response to
high demand from market dealers. As such, the long paper should
be easily absorbed," said Annalisa Piazza, strategist at
Newedge.
Italian 10-year bond yields rose in the
previous session as investors looked to build a concession into
market prices.
(Reporting by William James)