LONDON Oct 13 Bund futures opened little changed on Thursday, consolidating recent losses ahead of a sale of Italian debt as markets waited for more positive signs that policymakers were readying plans to tackle the euro zone's debt problems.

On Wednesday, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission outlined a broad plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year debt crisis, fuelling the recent optimism that has seen a swift decline in safe-haven demand for German debt.

After falling for six consecutive sessions, the Bund future FGBLc1 opened 1 tick higher at 133.57. The contract could extend recent losses if risk appetite continued to improve and supported a strong sale of Italian debt later in the day.

"It feels like the market seizes on anything even vaguely risk-asset positive at the moment and ignores anything that's supportive," a trader said.

Italy will sell up to 6.5 billion euros of BTP bonds across four separate maturities. Most notably, a reopening of the 2025 BTP marks the first sale since mid-July of bonds that fall outside the current scope of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programmes.

"We suspect the tap (of the 2025 bond) is the response to high demand from market dealers. As such, the long paper should be easily absorbed," said Annalisa Piazza, strategist at Newedge.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose in the previous session as investors looked to build a concession into market prices. (Reporting by William James)