* Bunds rise as risky assets dip, trading volatile

* Italy auction set to gauge strength of positive sentiment

* Bottom in sight for Bunds as underlying concerns persist

By William James

LONDON, Oct 13 Bund futures rose in volatile trade on Thursday, consolidating recent losses before a sale of Italian debt as markets looked for fresh signs that policymakers were readying plans to tackle the euro zone's debt problems.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso outlined a broad plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year debt crisis, fuelling the recent optimism that has seen a swift decline in safe-haven demand for German debt.

After falling for six consecutive sessions, the Bund future FGBLc1 traded 31 ticks higher at 133.87. The contract could resume its downward path if European shares, which were volatile in early trade, turned positive and the Italian debt sale went well.

"It feels like the market seizes on anything even vaguely risk-asset positive at the moment and ignores anything that's supportive," a trader said.

Italy will sell up to 6.5 billion euros of BTP bonds across four separate maturities. Most notably, a reopening of the 2025 BTP marks the first sale since mid-July of a bond that falls outside the current scope of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programmes.

"We suspect the tap (of the 2025 bond) is the response to high demand from market dealers. As such, the long paper should be easily absorbed," said Annalisa Piazza, strategist at Newedge.

Italian 10-year bond yields built on a rise seen in the previous session to hit 5.792 percent as investors looked to eke out a concession in market prices.

NOT AT THE BOTTOM

Although the basis for the recent selloff looked somewhat shaky, with a lack of detail on proposals to address sovereign and banking problems, the move out of safe haven debt may yet have further to run before bottoming out, analysts said.

"There's potential for this to run a little further if risk appetite can hold up -- that's the key here," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank, targeting a move to around 2.25-2.28 percent in 10-year Bund yields.

Ten-year German yields last stood at 2.161 percent, down 3.2 basis points. Two year yields were down 1.1 bps at 0.695 percent. European equities were 1 percent lower.

Societe Generale technical charts pointed to support for Bund futures at 132.47/79 -- the mid-August rebound level and Fibonacci retracement -- and the medium-term rising trend line at 131.88.

The medium-term risk that policymakers fail to deliver their promised solution by early November was likely to put a cap on how much higher yields could rise.

The pace of the 500-tick selloff in Bunds over the last week was accelerated by investors who had positioned for further price rises being forced to limit losses by selling.

However, with many market participants holding on to their view that the appeal of safe haven debt was likely to return in coming months, the recent price falls provided a good opportunity for investors to take new positions at cheap levels.

"(We) see increased risk that current optimism, which has yet little fundamental justification and thus appears overdone in our view, will give way to more pessimistic questioning of the feasibility and timely implementation of the bold plans speculated about," said Commerzbank strategists in a note. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)