* Italian debt pressured by political risk, confidence vote
* Bunds rebound after sharp selloff but stay in bearish mode
* Bottom in sight for Bunds as underlying concerns persist
By William James
LONDON, Oct 13 Italian debt came under pressure
on Thursday as the country sold its latest round of government
bonds, prompting the European Central Bank to resume buying its
debt in secondary markets to cap rising yields.
Ahead of the auctions, 10-year Italian yields climbed to
their highest since the ECB began buying the country's debt in
August. Despite receiving solid demand at the debt sale, yields
remained under pressure in the cash bond market.
Traders said the ECB, which has been largely absent from
markets this week, started buying Italian bonds with maturities
of around 10 years shortly after the auction, prompting yields
to come off their peak.
"They (the ECB) started buying BTPs because they were
trading so badly," a trader said.
"The auctions looked alright but they came on the back of a
15 basis point concession after the market had been hammered all
morning."
Italy sold 6.2 billion euros of debt, split across four
bonds, including the first sale of longer term debt that sits
beyond the scope of the ECB's support.
Ten-year Italian debt last yielded 5.818
percent, up 7.8 basis points on the day but off a session high
of 5.87 percent -- a level last seen in August before the ECB
began intervening in Italian bond markets.
"Even though the auctions went relatively smoothly,
investors still remain reluctant to put money into that country
because of doubts about the commitment of fiscal policy and
political risk," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
The latest threat to the country's political stability came
as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi called a confidence vote in
his government, saying a collapse of his centre-right coalition
would be catastrophic for the economy.
BUNDS REBOUND
After falling nearly 5 full points over the last six
sessions, the Bund future FGBLc1 rebounded to stand 35 ticks
higher at 134.91.
The bounce countered a sharp selloff on optimism that
European policymakers' latest pledge to find a solution to the
euro zone debt crisis would address the market's key concerns.
On Wednesday, European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso outlined a broad plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year
debt crisis.
Technical charts suggested the rebound did little to alter
the bearish picture for Bunds, unless resistance levels were
taken out at Tuesday's low of 134.40 and Wednesday's intraday
high of 134.86.
Although there has been a lack of detail on proposals to
address the euro zone's sovereign debt and banking problems, the
move out of safe-haven bonds may have further to go before
bottoming out, analysts said.
"There's potential for this to run a little further if risk
appetite can hold up. That's the key here," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank, targeting a move to around 2.25-2.28
percent in 10-year Bund yields.
Ten-year German yields last stood at 2.158
percent, down 3.4 basis points. Two year yields
were down 3.1 bps at 0.675 percent. European equities
were 1 percent lower.
However, with many market participants holding on to their
view that the appeal of safe-haven debt was likely to return in
coming months, the recent price falls provided a good
opportunity for investors to take new positions at cheap levels.
"I still feel confident being a bond bull," said Commerzbank
rate strategist David Schnautz.
"We have heard that something is in the offing, but we are
talking about the euro zone so there's implementation risk and
picking up the bill still has to be sorted out."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)