By William James

LONDON, Oct 13 Italian debt came under pressure on Thursday as the country sold its latest round of government bonds, prompting the European Central Bank to resume buying its debt in secondary markets to cap rising yields.

Ahead of the auctions, 10-year Italian yields climbed to their highest since the ECB began buying the country's debt in August. Despite receiving solid demand at the debt sale, yields remained under pressure in the cash bond market.

Traders said the ECB, which has been largely absent from markets this week, started buying Italian bonds with maturities of around 10 years shortly after the auction, prompting yields to come off their peak.

"They (the ECB) started buying BTPs because they were trading so badly," a trader said.

"The auctions looked alright but they came on the back of a 15 basis point concession after the market had been hammered all morning."

Italy sold 6.2 billion euros of debt, split across four bonds, including the first sale of longer term debt that sits beyond the scope of the ECB's support.

Ten-year Italian debt last yielded 5.818 percent, up 7.8 basis points on the day but off a session high of 5.87 percent -- a level last seen in August before the ECB began intervening in Italian bond markets.

"Even though the auctions went relatively smoothly, investors still remain reluctant to put money into that country because of doubts about the commitment of fiscal policy and political risk," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

The latest threat to the country's political stability came as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi called a confidence vote in his government, saying a collapse of his centre-right coalition would be catastrophic for the economy.

BUNDS REBOUND

After falling nearly 5 full points over the last six sessions, the Bund future FGBLc1 rebounded to stand 35 ticks higher at 134.91.

The bounce countered a sharp selloff on optimism that European policymakers' latest pledge to find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis would address the market's key concerns.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso outlined a broad plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year debt crisis.

Technical charts suggested the rebound did little to alter the bearish picture for Bunds, unless resistance levels were taken out at Tuesday's low of 134.40 and Wednesday's intraday high of 134.86.

Although there has been a lack of detail on proposals to address the euro zone's sovereign debt and banking problems, the move out of safe-haven bonds may have further to go before bottoming out, analysts said.

"There's potential for this to run a little further if risk appetite can hold up. That's the key here," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank, targeting a move to around 2.25-2.28 percent in 10-year Bund yields.

Ten-year German yields last stood at 2.158 percent, down 3.4 basis points. Two year yields were down 3.1 bps at 0.675 percent. European equities were 1 percent lower.

However, with many market participants holding on to their view that the appeal of safe-haven debt was likely to return in coming months, the recent price falls provided a good opportunity for investors to take new positions at cheap levels.

"I still feel confident being a bond bull," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.

"We have heard that something is in the offing, but we are talking about the euro zone so there's implementation risk and picking up the bill still has to be sorted out." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)