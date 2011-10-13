* Italian yields hit their highest since ECB began
intervening
* Traders said ECB started buying Italian bonds after
auction
* Bunds rebound after sharp sell-off
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James
LONDON, Oct 13 Italian government bond yields
rose to their highest levels since August on Thursday as the
country sold a series of bonds and efforts by the European
Central Bank to cap the increase had only limited success.
Italian yields climbed to their highest levels since the ECB
began buying the country's debt in the secondary market, before
the auction, but solid demand at the debt sale and ECB
intervention did little to curb their rise.
Bonds in the euro zone's third largest economy have come
under pressure in recent months on worries over the country's
debt pile. The outlook has been further clouded by political
instability which has prompted Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
to call a confidence vote in his government.
Italian bonds yielded more than 5.8 percent -- not far from
levels above 6 percent which first prompted the ECB to intervene
to help make Italian yields more affordable.
"That is psychologically not very good," Elisabeth Afseth,
analyst at Evolution Securities said.
"It maybe points to the importance of this comprehensive
solution that is supposed to be coming by the end of the month
actually having some substance and being a proper package to
deal with it."
Germany and France, the leading powers in the 17-nation euro
zone, have promised to propose a comprehensive strategy to fight
the debt crisis at an EU summit delayed until Oct. 23.
Italy sold 6.2 billion euros of debt, split across four
bonds, including the first sale of longer term debt that sits
beyond the scope of the ECB's support.
Traders said the ECB, which has been largely absent from
markets this week, started buying Italian bonds with maturities
of around 10 years shortly after the auction, prompting yields
to come off the day's peak of 5.87 percent.
Still, Italian 10-year bond yields were up 8.5
basis points at 5.83 percent.
"Even though the auctions went relatively smoothly,
investors still remain reluctant to put money into that country
because of doubts about the commitment of fiscal policy and
political risk," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
BUNDS REBOUND
After falling nearly 5 full points over the last six
sessions, the Bund future FGBLc1 rebounded to a settlement
close of 134.39, 83 ticks higher on the day. European stocks
were down more than one percent. .
The Bund future had fallen for six consecutive trading
sessions and looked set for a third straight week of losses.
The sell-off was fueled by hopes that euro zone officials
had grasped the urgency of the situation and were considering
steps towards safeguarding the European banking sector --
heavily exposed to peripheral debt.
But details and concrete action remained fleeting, so that
the underlying fundamentals remained very much favorable for
safe-haven debt.
"I still feel confident being a bond bull," said Commerzbank
rate strategist David Schnautz.
"We have heard that something is in the offing, but we are
talking about the euro zone so there's implementation risk and
picking up the bill still has to be sorted out."
In the short-term, charts suggest that the sell-off could
run a little bit further given the scope of the Bund future's
rally in 2011 -- 7 percent so far this year.
"There's potential for this to run a little further if risk
appetite can hold up. That's the key here," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank, targeting a move to around 2.25-2.28
percent in 10-year Bund yields.
Ten-year German yields last stood at 2.095
percent, down 9.7 bps on the day. Two year yields
were down 7.8 bps at 0.63 percent.
(Editing by Anna Willard)