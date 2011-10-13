* Italian yields hit their highest since ECB began intervening

* Traders said ECB started buying Italian bonds after auction

* Bunds rebound after sharp sell-off

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, Oct 13 Italian government bond yields rose to their highest levels since August on Thursday as the country sold a series of bonds and efforts by the European Central Bank to cap the increase had only limited success.

Italian yields climbed to their highest levels since the ECB began buying the country's debt in the secondary market, before the auction, but solid demand at the debt sale and ECB intervention did little to curb their rise.

Bonds in the euro zone's third largest economy have come under pressure in recent months on worries over the country's debt pile. The outlook has been further clouded by political instability which has prompted Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to call a confidence vote in his government.

Italian bonds yielded more than 5.8 percent -- not far from levels above 6 percent which first prompted the ECB to intervene to help make Italian yields more affordable.

"That is psychologically not very good," Elisabeth Afseth, analyst at Evolution Securities said.

"It maybe points to the importance of this comprehensive solution that is supposed to be coming by the end of the month actually having some substance and being a proper package to deal with it."

Germany and France, the leading powers in the 17-nation euro zone, have promised to propose a comprehensive strategy to fight the debt crisis at an EU summit delayed until Oct. 23.

Italy sold 6.2 billion euros of debt, split across four bonds, including the first sale of longer term debt that sits beyond the scope of the ECB's support.

Traders said the ECB, which has been largely absent from markets this week, started buying Italian bonds with maturities of around 10 years shortly after the auction, prompting yields to come off the day's peak of 5.87 percent.

Still, Italian 10-year bond yields were up 8.5 basis points at 5.83 percent.

"Even though the auctions went relatively smoothly, investors still remain reluctant to put money into that country because of doubts about the commitment of fiscal policy and political risk," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

BUNDS REBOUND

After falling nearly 5 full points over the last six sessions, the Bund future FGBLc1 rebounded to a settlement close of 134.39, 83 ticks higher on the day. European stocks were down more than one percent. .

The Bund future had fallen for six consecutive trading sessions and looked set for a third straight week of losses.

The sell-off was fueled by hopes that euro zone officials had grasped the urgency of the situation and were considering steps towards safeguarding the European banking sector -- heavily exposed to peripheral debt.

But details and concrete action remained fleeting, so that the underlying fundamentals remained very much favorable for safe-haven debt.

"I still feel confident being a bond bull," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.

"We have heard that something is in the offing, but we are talking about the euro zone so there's implementation risk and picking up the bill still has to be sorted out."

In the short-term, charts suggest that the sell-off could run a little bit further given the scope of the Bund future's rally in 2011 -- 7 percent so far this year.

"There's potential for this to run a little further if risk appetite can hold up. That's the key here," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank, targeting a move to around 2.25-2.28 percent in 10-year Bund yields.

Ten-year German yields last stood at 2.095 percent, down 9.7 bps on the day. Two year yields were down 7.8 bps at 0.63 percent. (Editing by Anna Willard)