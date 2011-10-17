LONDON Oct 17 German government bonds were steady early on Monday after three weeks of losses as markets waited to see if policymakers will soon deliver their promised comprehensive plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Group of 20 major economies heaped pressure on euro zone leaders, saying they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan.

December Bund futures were 5 ticks higher at 133.45, after posting three straight weeks of losses which has seen benchmark 10-year cash yields rise almost half a percent to 2.20 percent

"There seems to be tentative support from global leaders for a solution but a week to solve the crisis seems like a bit of a big ask, especially with banks unlikely to be keen on bigger Greek writedowns," a trader said.

"Long positions are being shaken out of the market but we're not seeing a big move to put on shorts and we're unlikely to totally collapse before we see details of any plan."

Germany and France are trying to put flesh on the bones of a crisis resolution strategy in time for the EU summit that will involve plans to recapitalise banks, make Greek's debt mountain more sustainable and ramp up the firepower of the bloc's rescue fund. .

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has called for a larger write down of Greek debt speaks in London on Monday. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)