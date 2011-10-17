LONDON Oct 17 German Bund futures fell to a
session low on Monday, with equity markets set to extend gains
to 10-week highs on growing expectations that policymakers will
soon come up with a concrete plan to resolve the euro zone's
debt crisis.
The Group of 20 major economies heaped pressure on euro zone
leaders, saying they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit
to decisively address the current challenges through a
comprehensive plan .
December Bund futures were last at 133.08, having
fallen as low as 133.01, 39 ticks lower on the day, leaving
10-year cash yields 3.5 basis points higher at
2.24 percent.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)