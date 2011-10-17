LONDON Oct 17 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Monday, with equity markets set to extend gains to 10-week highs on growing expectations that policymakers will soon come up with a concrete plan to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Group of 20 major economies heaped pressure on euro zone leaders, saying they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan .

December Bund futures were last at 133.08, having fallen as low as 133.01, 39 ticks lower on the day, leaving 10-year cash yields 3.5 basis points higher at 2.24 percent.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)