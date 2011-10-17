* Bunds fall on optimism over euro zone grand plan
* But peripheral bond yields reflect caution
* ECB to release bond buying data
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 17 German government bonds extended
three weeks of losses on Monday as optimism grew that
policymakers will soon deliver a promised comprehensive plan to
solve the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Group of 20 major economies heaped pressure on euro zone
leaders at the weekend, saying they expected an Oct. 23 European
Union summit to decisively address the challenges through a
comprehensive plan.
European equity markets rose to 10-week highs , and
the euro held around 1-month highs as leaders said they
were coming closer to agreement on critical elements of a rescue
package, including a recapitalisation of the region's banks.
However, it was not all plain sailing, with resistance from
the U.S. and others to increasing the IMF's war chest and
growing signs that Athens' creditor banks will fight any attempt
to make them shoulder a bigger burden in restructuring Greece's
debts.
"History says there's a capacity for these things not to
disappoint initially, but for it to become problematic from the
time of an announcement until there is concrete progress," said
Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.
"There needs to be an indication they'll be quick to
implement things."
December Bund futures were 33 ticks lower at
133.07, after posting three straight weeks of losses which has
seen benchmark 10-year cash yields rise almost half a percent to
2.24 percent.
"There seems to be tentative support from global leaders for
a solution but a week to solve the crisis seems like a bit of a
big ask, especially with banks unlikely to be keen on bigger
Greek write-downs," a trader said.
"Long positions are being shaken out of the market but we're
not seeing a big move to put on shorts and we're unlikely to
totally collapse before we see details of any plan."
Germany and France are trying to put flesh on the bones of a
crisis resolution strategy in time for the EU summit that will
involve plans to recapitalise banks, make Greek's debt mountain
more sustainable and ramp up the firepower of the bloc's rescue
fund.
But although Bunds have sold off and equity markets have
rallied, peripheral government bonds are not making much
headway.
Italian 10-year yields although 4.5 basis
points lower at 5.75 percent are back near their highest levels
since the European Central Bank restarted its bond buying
programme.
"A solution is more a positive for the global big picture
than for Europe because depending on what they do with Greece,
you may have the contagion risk," Nomura's Maloney said.
"The links here are a bit more complicated than just risk
on/risk off."
Markets will find out later on Monday how much the European
Central Bank spent on bond purchases -- which have been mainly
focussed on Italian debt -- in the secondary market last week.
Data released last Monday showed a slowdown in pace, with
the smallest amount since the buying programme was restarted in
August. Buying reported after an Italian bond sale that weighed
on markets last Thursday will not be reflected in this week's
numbers.
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has called
for a larger write-down of Greek debt speaks in
London on Monday.