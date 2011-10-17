LONDON Oct 17 German Bund futures reversed earlier losses after German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned that the upcoming EU summit would not produce a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis .

Bund futures reversed early losses, which had pushed the contract as low as 132.94, to stand 10 ticks higher on the day at 133.50.

"Risk assets were marked better this morning on optimism rather than substance but there wasn't much buying and now we're getting a little bit of reality," a trader said.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)