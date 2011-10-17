* Bunds rise as politicians play down "grand plan"
* Peripheral bond yields reflect caution
* ECB to release weekly bond buying data
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 17 German government bonds rose on
Monday after three weeks of losses as policymakers tempered
optimism that a promised plan to solve the euro zone's debt
crisis would be a definitive solution.
After the Group of 20 major economies heaped pressure on
euro zone leaders at the weekend -- saying they expected an Oct.
23 European Union summit to decisively address the crisis
through a comprehensive plan -- German officials
played down high expectations.
"The G20 were quite clear in teeing the market up for the
outcome of the summit; now you have a concerted effort to
downplay the result," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
"It's quite remarkable and adds to volatility and
uncertainty over the near-term outlook."
Bund futures bounced back from below 133.00 to stand a full
point higher on the day while European equity markets
reversed earlier gains and the euro fell to a session
low.
"Risk assets were marked better this morning on optimism
rather than substance but there wasn't much buying and now we're
getting a little bit of reality," a trader said.
EU officials have said they are coming closer to agreement
on critical elements of a rescue package, including a
recapitalisation of the region's banks.
However, there is resistance from the United States and
others to increasing the IMF's war chest and growing signs
Athens's creditor banks will fight any attempt to make them
shoulder a bigger burden in restructuring Greece's debts.
"History says there's a capacity for these things not to
disappoint initially, but for it to become problematic from the
time of an announcement until there is concrete progress," said
Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.
"There needs to be an indication they'll be quick to
implement things."
December Bund futures were last at 134.48 after
posting three straight weeks of losses which saw benchmark
10-year cash yields rise almost half a percent to as much 2.25
percent. . They were last at 2.11 percent, 9.2
basis points lower on the day.
Traders said overall long positions were being shaken out of
the market but as yet there was no big move to enter short
positions and Bunds were unlikely to fall too far until there
were details of any plan.
Germany and France are trying to flesh out a crisis
resolution strategy in time for the EU summit that will involve
plans to recapitalise banks, make Greek's debt mountain more
sustainable and ramp up the firepower of the bloc's rescue fund.
But although Bunds had sold off in recent sessions and
equity markets had rallied, peripheral government bonds had not
made much headway.
Italian 10-year yields , although little
changed on the day at 5.80 percent, are back near their highest
levels since the European Central Bank restarted its bond buying
programme.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on euro zone bond yield spreads
r.reuters.com/kus82s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"A solution is more a positive for the global big picture
than for Europe because depending on what they do with Greece,
you may have the contagion risk," Nomura's Maloney said.
"The links here are a bit more complicated than just risk
on/risk off."
Markets will find out later on Monday how much the European
Central Bank spent on bond purchases -- which have been mainly
focussed on Italian debt -- in the secondary market last week.
Data last Monday showed the smallest amount bought since the
programme was restarted in August. Buying reported after an
Italian bond sale that weighed on markets last Thursday will not
be reflected in this week's numbers.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has called
for a larger write-down of Greek debt speaks in
London on Monday.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)