* Bunds rise as politicians play down "grand plan"

* Peripheral bond yields reflect caution

* ECB to release weekly bond buying data

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 17 German government bonds rose on Monday after three weeks of losses as policymakers tempered optimism that a promised plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis would be a definitive solution.

After the Group of 20 major economies heaped pressure on euro zone leaders at the weekend -- saying they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to decisively address the crisis through a comprehensive plan -- German officials played down high expectations.

"The G20 were quite clear in teeing the market up for the outcome of the summit; now you have a concerted effort to downplay the result," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"It's quite remarkable and adds to volatility and uncertainty over the near-term outlook."

Bund futures bounced back from below 133.00 to stand a full point higher on the day while European equity markets reversed earlier gains and the euro fell to a session low.

"Risk assets were marked better this morning on optimism rather than substance but there wasn't much buying and now we're getting a little bit of reality," a trader said.

EU officials have said they are coming closer to agreement on critical elements of a rescue package, including a recapitalisation of the region's banks.

However, there is resistance from the United States and others to increasing the IMF's war chest and growing signs Athens's creditor banks will fight any attempt to make them shoulder a bigger burden in restructuring Greece's debts.

"History says there's a capacity for these things not to disappoint initially, but for it to become problematic from the time of an announcement until there is concrete progress," said Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.

"There needs to be an indication they'll be quick to implement things."

December Bund futures were last at 134.48 after posting three straight weeks of losses which saw benchmark 10-year cash yields rise almost half a percent to as much 2.25 percent. . They were last at 2.11 percent, 9.2 basis points lower on the day.

Traders said overall long positions were being shaken out of the market but as yet there was no big move to enter short positions and Bunds were unlikely to fall too far until there were details of any plan.

Germany and France are trying to flesh out a crisis resolution strategy in time for the EU summit that will involve plans to recapitalise banks, make Greek's debt mountain more sustainable and ramp up the firepower of the bloc's rescue fund.

But although Bunds had sold off in recent sessions and equity markets had rallied, peripheral government bonds had not made much headway.

Italian 10-year yields , although little changed on the day at 5.80 percent, are back near their highest levels since the European Central Bank restarted its bond buying programme. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on euro zone bond yield spreads

r.reuters.com/kus82s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"A solution is more a positive for the global big picture than for Europe because depending on what they do with Greece, you may have the contagion risk," Nomura's Maloney said.

"The links here are a bit more complicated than just risk on/risk off."

Markets will find out later on Monday how much the European Central Bank spent on bond purchases -- which have been mainly focussed on Italian debt -- in the secondary market last week.

Data last Monday showed the smallest amount bought since the programme was restarted in August. Buying reported after an Italian bond sale that weighed on markets last Thursday will not be reflected in this week's numbers.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has called for a larger write-down of Greek debt speaks in London on Monday. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)