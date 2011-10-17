LONDON Oct 17 German Bund futures rose sharply on Monday, bouncing off a key technical support level after a warning by Germany not to "dream" of a definitive crisis solution later this week prompted investors to reconsider earlier bets for decisive policymaking.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 87 ticks higher at 134.27, having hit a session high of 134.41 after the comments. They have risen sharply from session lows of 132.94, a 38 percent retracement of their June-to-September rally.

Italian and Spanish 10-year government bond yield spreads over Bunds also reversed their earlier tightening, trading almost 20 basis points above session lows. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)