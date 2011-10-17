* Bund futures rebound as politicians play down "grand plan"

* Trading set for volatile week in run up to summit

* Persistently high peripheral bond yields reflect caution

By William James and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 17 German government bonds rebounded on Monday following three weeks of losses after policymakers cooled market optimism that a promised plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis would be fully agreed by the weekend.

After the Group of 20 major economies heaped pressure on euro zone leaders at the weekend -- saying they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to decisively address the crisis through a comprehensive plan -- German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble played down the high expectations.

"The G20 were quite clear in teeing the market up for the outcome of the summit; now you have a concerted effort to downplay the result," said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.

"It's quite remarkable and adds to volatility and uncertainty over the near-term outlook."

Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied to a session high of 134.91, up over 150 ticks on the day, reversing early losses after Germany's finance minister said a definitive solution would not come at the weekend.

Analysts said trading was set to be volatile over the coming session with price action driven by short-term speculation, keeping some real money investors sidelined in anticipation of a significant crisis response.

EU officials have said they are coming closer to agreement on critical elements of a rescue package, including a recapitalisation of the region's banks.

However, there is resistance from the United States and others to increasing the IMF's war chest and growing signs Athens's creditor banks will fight any attempt to make them shoulder a bigger burden in restructuring Greece's debts.

December Bund futures settled at 134.62, reversing only a fraction of the heavy losses seen since peaking at 139.19 on Sept. 23.

It was too early to say the rebound was the start of a new bull trend for safe haven German debt, with market direction likely to be heavily reliant on swings in investor sentiment ahead of the EU summit, analysts said.

"Maybe speculations have gone too far and this rebound is a recalibration of expectations, but overall from a technical point of view there is still room for the Bund future to move lower in the coming days," said Christian Reicherter, analyst at DZ Bank.

"The support zone is within the lows of the end of August, in the 132.64 - 132.35 area. A test of this zone may happen in the coming days but we don't think they will go lower."

Germany and France are trying to flesh out a crisis resolution strategy in time for the EU summit that will involve plans to recapitalise banks, make Greece's debt mountain more sustainable and ramp up the firepower of the bloc's rescue fund.

Although Bunds had sold off in recent sessions and equity markets had rallied, peripheral government bonds had not made much headway.

Italian 10-year yields , although little changed on the day at 5.80 percent, are back near their highest levels since the European Central Bank restarted its bond buying programme.

"A solution is more a positive for the global big picture than for Europe because depending on what they do with Greece, you may have the contagion risk," Nomura strategist Sean Maloney said.

"The links here are a bit more complicated than just risk on/risk off." (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Anna Willard)