LONDON Oct 18 German Bund futures pushed higher
on Tuesday on ebbing hopes of a quick solution to the euro zone
debt crisis and after Moody's warned on France's triple-A credit
rating.
Bunds extended the previous session's gains with European
equities expected to open lower after disappointing U.S.
corporate earnings and news that China's economic growth slowed
for a second quarter.
French government bonds could come under pressure after
Moody's warned late on Monday it may place France's top-notch
rating on negative outlook in the next three months if the costs
for helping to bail out banks and indebted euro zone states
stretch its budget too much.
German Bunds snapped three weeks of losses the previous
session after German officials cautioned against hopes of a
quick solution to the region's two-year debt problems.
"The nervousness is very high and negative comments will
have a larger impact than positive comments. The balance of risk
is we're definitely going to see more positive performance in
Bunds," Nordea analyst Niels From said.
The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 28 ticks up at 134.90
compared with 134.62 at Monday's settlement close. Cash 10-year
Bunds yielded 2.07 percent, 2.3 basis points less than in late
Monday trade, retreating from seven-week highs above 2.20
percent hit last week on market optimism was high that European
summit next week would unveil a comprehensive solution to the
debt crisis.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)