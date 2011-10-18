* Risks seen skewed towards more flight to quality
* French debt underperforms Bunds on Moody's rating warning
* French 10-year bond yield premium vs Bunds hits 16-year
high
(Updates with details, more comments, background)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 18 The French risk premium over
benchmark German bonds hit a 16-year high on Tuesday after
Moody's warned on France's rating outlook and as German bond
prices rose on ebbing hopes of a quick solution to the euro zone
debt crisis.
The cost of insuring French debt against default also jumped
after Moody's warned late on Monday it may place France's
top-notch sovereign rating on negative outlook in the next three
months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and euro zone
states stretch its budget too much.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the country's
triple-A rating was solid as the country was taking
deficit-cutting measures, while warning that a gross domestic
product growth target of 1.75 percent by 2012 was probably too
high.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on French, German, U.S. and UK govt finances
link.reuters.com/fuf54s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Bunds extended the previous session's gains as equities came
under further pressure after disappointing U.S. corporate
earnings and below-forecast Chinese growth data but trading was
expected to be volatile before a weekend euro zone summit.
German Bunds snapped three weeks of losses on Monday after
German officials cautioned against expectations of a quick
solution to the region's two-year debt problems when European
leaders meet at the weekend.
"The nervousness is very high and negative comments will
have a larger impact than positive comments. The balance of risk
is we're definitely going to see more positive performance in
Bunds," Nordea analyst Niels From said.
The Bund future FGBLc1 jumped more than a full point to a
one-week peak of 135.75, breaking above the 38 percent
retracement of the October sell-off at 135.18.
This provided a further bullish trigger, paving the way to
the 62 percent retracement level at 136.64 and even the 138.80
Oct. 4 failure high, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said.
The contract was last at 135.37, up 75 ticks.
The 10-year French/Bund yield spread
was last 8 basis points wider at 104 bps, its
widest since 1995, with the equivalent French/Dutch spread also
near its widest in 16 years at 61 bps.
VULNERABLE
Rabobank strategists said they continued to play the risk of
a potential French ratings cut via a long position in Dutch
10-year bonds versus French debt.
"This position has breached our revised target of -50 bps
(mid-price), aided by Moody's cautionary comments on France's
AAA rating," they said in a note.
"We are opting to move our target to -60 bps and lock in 20
bps of profit by bringing our stop in to -40 bps. We are
mindful, however, of the sizeable imminent event risk in the
form of this weekend's EU summit and will reassess this position
in the coming days accordingly."
Cash 10-year Bunds yielded 2.03 percent , 6.7
bps less than in late Monday trade and retreating from
seven-week highs above 2.20 percent hit last week when market
optimism was high that the European summit would unveil sweeping
new crisis-fighting measures.
"There's more hedge fund intra-day type of buying and in
Bund futures. Moody's warning with regards to France's triple-A
rating also gave support to German Bunds ... but the market is
very choppy and driven by the headlines," a trader said.
Other lower-rated euro zone sovereigns underperformed the
German benchmark. The Italian/German spread stood at 380 bps, 9
bps wider than on Monday.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)