By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 18 The French risk premium over benchmark German bonds hit a 16-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warned on France's rating outlook and as German bond prices rose on ebbing hopes of a quick solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

The cost of insuring French debt against default also jumped after Moody's warned late on Monday it may place France's top-notch sovereign rating on negative outlook in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and euro zone states stretch its budget too much.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the country's triple-A rating was solid as the country was taking deficit-cutting measures, while warning that a gross domestic product growth target of 1.75 percent by 2012 was probably too high.

Bunds extended the previous session's gains as equities came under further pressure after disappointing U.S. corporate earnings and below-forecast Chinese growth data but trading was expected to be volatile before a weekend euro zone summit.

German Bunds snapped three weeks of losses on Monday after German officials cautioned against expectations of a quick solution to the region's two-year debt problems when European leaders meet at the weekend.

"The nervousness is very high and negative comments will have a larger impact than positive comments. The balance of risk is we're definitely going to see more positive performance in Bunds," Nordea analyst Niels From said.

The Bund future FGBLc1 jumped more than a full point to a one-week peak of 135.75, breaking above the 38 percent retracement of the October sell-off at 135.18.

This provided a further bullish trigger, paving the way to the 62 percent retracement level at 136.64 and even the 138.80 Oct. 4 failure high, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said.

The contract was last at 135.37, up 75 ticks.

The 10-year French/Bund yield spread was last 8 basis points wider at 104 bps, its widest since 1995, with the equivalent French/Dutch spread also near its widest in 16 years at 61 bps.

VULNERABLE

Rabobank strategists said they continued to play the risk of a potential French ratings cut via a long position in Dutch 10-year bonds versus French debt.

"This position has breached our revised target of -50 bps (mid-price), aided by Moody's cautionary comments on France's AAA rating," they said in a note.

"We are opting to move our target to -60 bps and lock in 20 bps of profit by bringing our stop in to -40 bps. We are mindful, however, of the sizeable imminent event risk in the form of this weekend's EU summit and will reassess this position in the coming days accordingly."

Cash 10-year Bunds yielded 2.03 percent , 6.7 bps less than in late Monday trade and retreating from seven-week highs above 2.20 percent hit last week when market optimism was high that the European summit would unveil sweeping new crisis-fighting measures.

"There's more hedge fund intra-day type of buying and in Bund futures. Moody's warning with regards to France's triple-A rating also gave support to German Bunds ... but the market is very choppy and driven by the headlines," a trader said.

Other lower-rated euro zone sovereigns underperformed the German benchmark. The Italian/German spread stood at 380 bps, 9 bps wider than on Monday. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)