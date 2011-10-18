* French debt underperforms Bunds on Moody's rating warning

* French 10-year bond yield premium over Bunds at 16-year high

* Risks seen skewed towards flight to quality before EU summit (Updates with fresh quotes, German data)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 18 The French risk premium over benchmark German bonds hit a 16-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warned on France's rating outlook and as German bond prices jumped on ebbing hopes of a quick solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

The cost of insuring French debt against default also rose to near record highs after Moody's warned on Monday it may place France's triple-A rating on negative outlook in the next three months if the country's share of the cost of bailing out banks and euro zone states stretch its budget too far.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said France's rating was solid as Paris was taking steps to cut the deficit, though he warned a gross domestic product growth target of 1.75 percent by 2012 was probably too high.

Bunds extended Monday's gains as equities fell after the Moody's comments and data showing slowing Chinese economic growth but trading was expected to be volatile before a weekend European Union summit.

The 10-year French/Bund yield spread was last 11 basis points wider at 107 bps, its widest since 1995.

"Ultimately France is at the heart of the nexus as regards the ongoing debt risk transfer that's occurring in the euro zone, whether it be from periphery to core or from the private financial sector to the public sector," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.

"France is caught in the crosshairs of both of those channels of debt risk transfer, which sees it most vulnerable to losing its triple-A rating and most vulnerable to the upwards pressure on long-end core yields."

The cost of insuring against a French default rose by 80,000 euros to 192,000 euros for an exposure of 10 million euros, according to five-year credit default swaps data from Markit -- almost twice the costs of insuring triple-A-rated Dutch bonds.

The French/Dutch 10-year yield spread also near its widest in 16 years at 61 bps.

VULNERABLE

Rabobank strategists said they continued to play the risk of a potential French ratings cut via a long position in Dutch 10-year bonds versus French debt.

"This position has breached our revised target of -50 bps (mid-price), aided by Moody's cautionary comments on France's AAA rating," they said in a note.

"We are opting to move our target to -60 bps and lock in 20 bps of profit by bringing our stop in to -40 bps. We are mindful, however, of the sizeable imminent event risk in the form of this weekend's EU summit and will reassess this position in the coming days accordingly."

The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 72 ticks up at 135.34, having risen to a one-week high of 175.75 earlier, with technical indicators pointing to more gains.

"The nervousness is very high and negative comments will have a larger impact than positive comments. The balance of risk is we're definitely going to see more positive performance in Bunds," Nordea analyst Niels From said.

The contract tested support at 132.94 on Monday, the 38 percent retracement of the June-to-September bull trade, forming a potentially bullish engulfing pattern.

If the contract closed on Tuesday above the 134.80 opening price, this would open the door for further gains, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said in a note.

Cash 10-year Bunds yielded 2.03 percent , 6.3 bps less on the day and retreating from seven-week highs above 2.20 percent hit last week on market optimism the European summit would unveil sweeping new crisis-fighting measures.

"There's more hedge fund intra-day type of buying and in Bund futures. Moody's warning with regards to France's triple-A rating also gave support to German Bunds ... but the market is very choppy and driven by the headlines," a trader said.

Other lower-rated euro zone sovereigns underperformed the German benchmark. The Italian/German spread stood at 384 bps, 13 bps wider than on Monday. (Graphics by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)