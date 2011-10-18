* French debt underperforms Bunds on Moody's rating warning

* French 10-year bond yield premium over Bunds at 19-year high

* Risks seen skewed towards flight to quality before EU summit (Updates to settlement)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 18 The French risk premium over benchmark German bonds hit a 19-year high on Tuesday after a Moody's warning on France's rating outlook and as German bond prices soared on ebbing hopes of a speedy solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

The cost of insuring French debt against default also rose to near record highs after Moody's said on Monday it may place France's triple-A rating on negative outlook in the next three months if the country's share of the cost of bailing out banks and euro zone states stretch its budget too far.

The warning, five days before a crucial EU summit, helped push the 10-year French/Bund yield spread 18 basis points wider to 114 bps, its widest since 1992.

"For today, we're probably seeing a bit of a knee-jerk reaction as it is not new information, rather something the market is becoming more aware of," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

"But it can't be argued away that any sort of expansion of the (European rescue fund) or bank recapitalisation will result in higher explicit liabilities for the French government."

Leister said a spread of 120-125 basis points over German Bunds was quite possible for 10-year French bonds.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said France's rating was solid as Paris was taking steps to cut the deficit, though a 1.75 percent growth target by 2012 was probably too high.

French bonds are likely to remain under pressure until a 9 billion euro sale of conventional and inflation-linked bonds on Thursday, although take-up of the paper by primary dealers should ensure a decent auction.

"We've seen a bit of selling, but not enough to justify the spread widening, the problem is more that there are no buyers, one trader said.

"France has always been a bit of a proxy for Germany if you wanted some yield pick-up, but now there's concerns about the triple-A status and the ramifcations of them losing it."

The cost of insuring against a French default rose by 6,000 euros to 190,000 euros for an exposure of 10 million euros, according to five-year credit default swaps data from Markit -- almost twice the costs of insuring triple-A-rated Dutch bonds.

The French/Dutch 10-year yield spread was also near its widest in 16 years at near 70 bps.

VULNERABLE

Rabobank strategists said they continued to play the risk of a potential French ratings cut via a long position in Dutch 10-year bonds versus French debt.

"We are mindful, however, of the sizeable imminent event risk in the form of this weekend's EU summit."

Bunds extended Monday's gains as equities fell after the Moody's comments and data showing slowing Chinese economic growth but trading was expected to be volatile before the weekend European Union summit

The Bund future FGBLc1 settled 96 ticks higher at 135.58, having risen to a one-week high of 135.85 earlier, with technical indicators pointing to more gains.

"The nervousness is very high and negative comments will have a larger impact than positive comments. The balance of risk is we're definitely going to see more positive performance in Bunds," Nordea analyst Niels From said.

The contract tested support at 132.94 on Monday, the 38 percent retracement of the June-to-September bull trade, forming a potentially bullish engulfing pattern.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock had said in a note that a settlement above the 134.80 opening price would open the door for further gains.

Cash 10-year Bunds yielded 2.01 percent , 8 bps less on the day, retreating from seven-week highs above 2.20 percent hit last week on market optimism the European summit would unveil sweeping new crisis-fighting measures.

Other lower-rated euro zone sovereigns underperformed Germany. The Italian/German 10-year spread stood at 386 bps, 15 bps wider than on Monday. (Graphics by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)