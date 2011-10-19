LONDON Oct 19 Bund futures fell on Wednesday after reports that France and Germany had agreed a five-fold increase in the firepower of region's rescue fund eased safe haven demand, outweighing the impact of a new Spanish credit rating downgrade.

Bund futures FGBLc1 opened 46 ticks lower at 135.12, in line with after-hours trading when German debt sold off on a report by Britain's Guardian newspaper stating France and Germany had agreed a deal to boost the euro zone bailout fund.

The reported agreement on leveraging the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility to 2 trillion euros was later denied by a senior euro zone source, who told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

"The market will take small solace from it, I suppose we might see a selloff but our view is that the reports are way off the mark," a trader said.

Technical support levels for Bunds come at 134.73 and then 134.40 -- the 38 percent and 50 percent pullback levels from recent gains, said PIA First.

Moody's decision to cut Spain's credit rating by two notches to A1 -- the third, and deepest, cut to the country's rating by a major rating agency in recent weeks -- was likely to temper any knee-jerk optimism over the euro zone crisis.

European equities were seen opening slightly higher.

The Spanish downgrade comes after similar moves by Fitch and Standard and Poor's and was likely to hurt demand for the country's bonds ahead of debt sales on Thursday which had already put upward pressure on yields this week.

Later in the session Germany will sell up to 5 billion euros of 10-year debt which was likely to find willing buyers looking for a low-risk, liquid asset, despite offering only limited value relative to similar German and AAA-rated sovereign bonds.

"Demand is likely to depend completely on safe-haven flows that - with the ongoing uncertainties failing to disappear - should still guarantee decent results," said Newedge strategist Annalisa Piazza in a note. (Reporting by William James)