* Bunds futures slip after reports of EFSF leveraging deal

* Spanish yields steady after downgrade, supply risk seen

* Bund auction set to draw demand despite limited relative value

By William James

LONDON, Oct 19 Bund futures fell on Wednesday after reports of a deal to increase the firepower of euro zone rescue fund eased safe-haven demand, despite subsequent denials, though trading was set to remain volatile until a weekend EU summit.

Two senior euro zone sources denied a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and Germany had agreed a deal to boost the euro zone bailout fund to two trillion euros.

However, a rally in riskier assets outweighed the effect of the latest Spanish credit rating downgrade by Moody's which pushed the country's bond yields only slightly higher on the day. The move had been anticipated after similar, though less severe, cuts by other agencies in recent weeks.

December futures FGBLc1 fell ticks 50 ticks to 135.08, in line with after-hours trading when German debt sold off on the Guardian report.

"It's a nervous and headline driven market today and probably for this week," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

Technical support levels for Bunds come at 134.73 and then 134.40 -- the 38 percent and 50 percent pullback levels from recent gains, said PIA First.

Trading was set to remain volatile and driven by the swings in sentiment over whether policymakers will reach a deal to draw a line under the euro zone crisis at an EU leaders'summit this weekend, analysts said.

Ten-year German yields were likely to remain around the 2 percent mark heading into the summit, Guntermann said, with officials likely to temper any rapid build-up in expectations.

"The politicians certainly want to give the impression ... that they are ready to provide something bold, but at the same time they don't want to get expectations too much ahead of themselves," he said.

The yield on 10-year German debt was last at 2.038 percent, up 2 basis points on the day, with two-year yields at 0.59 percent, up by 1.3 bps.

THIRD CUT IS THE DEEPEST

Moody's cut in Spain's credit rating by two notches to A1 -- the third, and deepest, downgrade to the country's rating by a major rating agency in recent weeks -- was likely to temper any knee-jerk optimism over the euro zone crisis.

The downgrade comes after similar moves by Fitch and Standard and Poor's and was likely to hurt demand for Spanish bonds before debt sales on Thursday which had already put upward pressure on yields this week.

The 10-year Spanish yield was 2.5 bps higher at 5.391 percent, approaching its highest since the European Central Bank began buying Spanish and Italian debt in a bid to cap rising borrowing costs. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on euro zone government bond yields

r.reuters.com/kus82s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Germany will offer later on Wednesday up to 5 billion euros of 10-year debt, which is likely to find willing buyers looking for a low-risk, liquid asset, despite offering only limited value relative to similar German and other triple-A-rated sovereign bonds.

"Demand is likely to depend completely on safe-haven flows that - with the ongoing uncertainties failing to disappear - should still guarantee decent results," said Newedge strategist Annalisa Piazza in a note.

Investor nerves over the security of France's triple-A rating put upward pressure on the French yields after Moody's issued a warning shot on Tuesday in its annual report on the country. The 10-year yield spread over German Bunds was testing its widest levels since 1992, reached on Tuesday. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)