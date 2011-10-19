* Bunds futures slip after reports of EFSF leveraging deal
* Spanish yields steady after downgrade, supply risk seen
* Bund auction set to draw demand despite limited relative
value
By William James
LONDON, Oct 19 Bund futures fell on Wednesday
after reports of a deal to increase the firepower of euro zone
rescue fund eased safe-haven demand, despite subsequent denials,
though trading was set to remain volatile until a weekend EU
summit.
Two senior euro zone sources denied a report in Britain's
Guardian newspaper that France and Germany had agreed a deal to
boost the euro zone bailout fund to two trillion euros.
However, a rally in riskier assets outweighed the effect of
the latest Spanish credit rating downgrade by Moody's which
pushed the country's bond yields only slightly higher on the
day. The move had been anticipated after similar, though less
severe, cuts by other agencies in recent weeks.
December futures FGBLc1 fell ticks 50 ticks to 135.08, in
line with after-hours trading when German debt sold off on the
Guardian report.
"It's a nervous and headline driven market today and
probably for this week," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer
Guntermann.
Technical support levels for Bunds come at 134.73 and then
134.40 -- the 38 percent and 50 percent pullback levels from
recent gains, said PIA First.
Trading was set to remain volatile and driven by the swings
in sentiment over whether policymakers will reach a deal to draw
a line under the euro zone crisis at an EU leaders'summit this
weekend, analysts said.
Ten-year German yields were likely to remain around the 2
percent mark heading into the summit, Guntermann said, with
officials likely to temper any rapid build-up in expectations.
"The politicians certainly want to give the impression ...
that they are ready to provide something bold, but at the same
time they don't want to get expectations too much ahead of
themselves," he said.
The yield on 10-year German debt was last at
2.038 percent, up 2 basis points on the day, with two-year
yields at 0.59 percent, up by 1.3 bps.
THIRD CUT IS THE DEEPEST
Moody's cut in Spain's credit rating by two notches to A1 --
the third, and deepest, downgrade to the country's rating by a
major rating agency in recent weeks -- was likely to temper any
knee-jerk optimism over the euro zone crisis.
The downgrade comes after similar moves by Fitch and
Standard and Poor's and was likely to hurt demand for Spanish
bonds before debt sales on Thursday which had already put upward
pressure on yields this week.
The 10-year Spanish yield was 2.5 bps higher
at 5.391 percent, approaching its highest since the European
Central Bank began buying Spanish and Italian debt in a bid to
cap rising borrowing costs.
Germany will offer later on Wednesday up to 5 billion euros
of 10-year debt, which is likely to find willing buyers looking
for a low-risk, liquid asset, despite offering only limited
value relative to similar German and other triple-A-rated
sovereign bonds.
"Demand is likely to depend completely on safe-haven flows
that - with the ongoing uncertainties failing to disappear -
should still guarantee decent results," said Newedge strategist
Annalisa Piazza in a note.
Investor nerves over the security of France's triple-A
rating put upward pressure on the French yields after Moody's
issued a warning shot on Tuesday in its annual report on the
country. The 10-year yield spread over German
Bunds was testing its widest levels since 1992, reached on
Tuesday.
