LONDON Oct 19 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Wednesday after a German 10-year bond sale met weak demand, with the number of bids failing to cover the amount of paper on offer.

Bund futures fell to 134.46, down 112 ticks on the day and were last at 134.53.

The 5 billion euro bond sale drew bids for 4.55 billion euros. Taking into account the amount retained by the Bundesbank the bid/cover ratio was 1.1, compared with 1.5 at the last sale and an average of 1.61 at similar sales this year .

"The auction's not gone well and the 30-year didn't go that well the other week... I think we're going to see a lot of quite choppy moves ahead of the weekend but the last 30 or 40 ticks of the downmove are to do with the auction," a trader said. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)