By William James
LONDON, Oct 19 Bund futures fell on Wednesday
after reports of a deal to increase the firepower of euro zone
rescue fund eased safe-haven demand, despite subsequent denials,
though trading was set to remain volatile until an EU summit
this weekend.
Two senior euro zone sources dismissed a report in Britain's
Guardian newspaper that France and Germany had agreed a deal to
boost the euro zone bailout fund to 2 trillion euros.
Nevertheless, a rally in riskier assets hit appetite for
low-risk German debt and outweighed the effect of another
Spanish credit rating downgrade, this time by Moody's.
December futures FGBLc1 fell more than a point on the day
to a session low of 134.32, extending early falls after an
auction of German debt drew weak demand against the backdrop of
improved risk appetite.
"It's a nervous and headline-driven market today and
probably for this week," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer
Guntermann.
Trading was expected to remain volatile and driven by swings
in sentiment over whether policymakers will reach a deal to draw
a line under the euro zone crisis at an EU summit this weekend,
analysts said.
Ten-year German yields were likely to end up near current
levels around the 2 percent mark heading into the summit,
Guntermann said, with officials appearing keen to temper any
rapid build-up in expectations.
"The politicians certainly want to give the impression ...
that they are ready to provide something bold, but at the same
time they don't want expectations to get too much ahead of
themselves," he said.
The yield on 10-year German debt was last at
2.11 percent, up 9 basis points on the day, with two-year yields
at 0.636 percent, up 5.7 bps.
Traders said that despite the recent selloff many
longer-term investors still held positions reflecting the view
that the crisis response would fall short and drive cash yields
lower in the medium term.
THIRD CUT IS THE DEEPEST
Moody's downgrade of Spain's credit rating by two notches to
A1 -- the third, and deepest, downgrade to the country's rating
by a major rating agency in recent weeks -- drew limited
reaction from markets.
The 10-year Spanish yield was 1.5 bps higher
at 5.381 percent, near its highest since the European Central
Bank began buying Spanish and Italian debt in a bid to cap
rising borrowing costs.
However with Bund yields rising sharply, the 10-year
Spanish/German yield spread was actually narrower on the day at
327 bps.
Graphic on euro zone government bond yields
r.reuters.com/kus82s
The downgrade followed similar moves by Fitch and Standard
and Poor's and, although anticipated, was likely to hurt demand
for Spanish bonds before debt sales on Thursday which, along
with French auctions, were seen as important gauges of market
sentiment.
"Tomorrow's French and Spanish auctions are a big risk.
Especially because if we get a leveraged EFSF then France's
rating is definitely under review," said Vatsala Datta,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Investor nerves over the security of France's triple-A
rating put upward pressure on French yields after Moody's issued
a warning shot on Tuesday in its annual report on France.
The 10-year yield spread over German Bunds
briefly tested its widest levels since 1992, reached on Tuesday.
