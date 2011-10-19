LONDON Oct 19 The German Bund future trimmed
losses on Wednesday after reported comments from French
President Nicolas Sarkozy raised concerns that a European Union
summit on Sunday could disappoint market expectations.
Sarkozy told legislators from his centre-right coalition
that talks over a package to stem the euro zone debt crisis were
stalled over the issue of relations between the EFSF rescue fund
and the European Central Bank, parliamentarians told Reuters.
.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 recouped some losses, but
was still down 50 ticks on the day at 135.08. It earlier hit a
session low of 134.32.
"Sarkozy said that there are stumbling blocks in the deal,"
one trader said.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)