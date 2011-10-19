LONDON Oct 19 The German Bund future trimmed losses on Wednesday after reported comments from French President Nicolas Sarkozy raised concerns that a European Union summit on Sunday could disappoint market expectations.

Sarkozy told legislators from his centre-right coalition that talks over a package to stem the euro zone debt crisis were stalled over the issue of relations between the EFSF rescue fund and the European Central Bank, parliamentarians told Reuters. .

The German Bund future FGBLc1 recouped some losses, but was still down 50 ticks on the day at 135.08. It earlier hit a session low of 134.32.

"Sarkozy said that there are stumbling blocks in the deal," one trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)