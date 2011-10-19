* Bunds futures slip after reports of EFSF leveraging deal

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 19 Bund futures fell on Wednesday as some investors clung to hopes that the European Union would present a bold plan to fight the debt crisis on Sunday, even after reports of a deal to increase the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund were denied.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy later on Wednesday said efforts to secure a deal to tackle the euro zone debt crisis are stalled over methods to increase the fund's firepower, parliamentarians told Reuters. . Sarkozy travelled to Germany to speak with Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Wednesday.

"At the moment I think the market is having a little bit of irrational optimism when it sees, at the very least, non-negative crisis-related news flow and in particular to do with the big solution. So anything it can lay its hands on that suggests the big solution is closer at hand, it's leaping on," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said

Sarkozy's comments helped the Bund future FGBLc1 recoup some losses but it saw a settlement close of 135.09, down 49 ticks on the day. Poor demand for a sale of German 10-year bonds also weighed on sentiment.

Such "irrational optimism" helped fuel a sell-off in German Bunds over the past three weeks even as concrete details remained fleeting.

Now, some analysts say there are risks for disappointment at the summit, depending on how the market is positioned ahead of it on Friday.

Not only could policymakers fall short of market expectations but the implementation risks for any plans to recapitalize banks and to leverage the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund are significant, some analysts say.

"If we are back up towards 2.20-2.25 (percent) on the 10-year Bund yield, I would say that the market has probably got ahead of itself again and is liable to be disappointed. If we are at 2.00 or a bit under, then I would say the market is probably back to where it should be," Davies added.

Ten-year German government bond yields were up 3.8 basis points at 2.056 percent -- off two-month highs hit on Monday at 2.26 percent.

Germany saw poor demand for a 10-year bond sale earlier on Wednesday as a pick up in equities hit appetite for safe-haven debt and low yields failed to lure investors.

The bid to cover at the sale of 4.075 billion euros of 10-year bonds was 1.1, below an average of 1.61 for similar sales this year, according to Reuters data.

Trading was expected to remain volatile into the weekend, analysts said.

"It's a nervous and headline-driven market today and probably for this week," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

THIRD CUT IS THE DEEPEST

Spanish bond prices fell after Moody's downgraded Spain's credit rating by two notches to A1 -- the third, and deepest, downgrade to the country's rating by a major rating agency in recent weeks.

The 10-year Spanish yield was 4.3 bps higher at 5.41 percent, near its highest since the European Central Bank began buying Spanish and Italian debt in a bid to cap rising borrowing costs.

Italian government bond yields also hovered near their highest since August. Italian bonds were up 3.2 bps at 5.92 percent. Traders said the ECB was seen buying 10-year Italian bonds earlier.

The downgrade followed similar moves by Fitch and Standard and Poor's and, although anticipated, was likely to hurt demand for Spanish bonds before debt sales on Thursday which, along with French auctions, were seen as important gauges of market sentiment.

"Tomorrow's French and Spanish auctions are a big risk. Especially because if we get a leveraged EFSF then France's rating is definitely under review," said Vatsala Datta, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Investor nerves over the security of France's triple-A rating put upward pressure on French yields after Moody's issued a warning shot on Tuesday in its annual report on France.

The 10-year yield spread over German Bunds briefly tested its widest levels since 1992, reached on Tuesday. (Additional Reporting by William James; Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Ron Askew)