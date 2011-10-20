LONDON Oct 20 German Bunds opened higher on Thursday on concerns that policy differences between France and Germany over how to increase the firepower of the euro zone's bailout fund will delay any steps towards tackling the debt crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy flew to Frankfurt on Wednesday to talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to reach an agreement ahead of a European leaders' summit on Sunday, which some say is crucial to avoid a dramatic escalation of the crisis.

The two leaders left the meeting without talking to reporters.

Adding to uncertainty, the Financial Times reported that plans to strengthen the banking system, another key plank of the discussions, would fall short of market expectations.

"There are more nerves into the weekend," one trader said.

At 0605 GMT, Bund futures FGBLc1 were 49 ticks higher on the day at 135.58. Ten-year German yields were 6 basis points lower at 2.011 percent.

Hopes for some powerful anti-crisis tools emerging this weekend have caused losses of about one full point for Bunds this month, although they were very volatile and traded in a wide range between levels close to 133 and 139.

Spain plans to auction between 3.25 and 4.25 billion euros of 2017, 2019 and 2021 bonds later on Thursday in its first bond auction after Moody's cut its credit ratings by two notches.

France, which has also been warned by Moody's that its triple-A rating status could come under pressure, plans to issue up to 9.3 billion euros of nominal and inflation linked debt later in the day.

"The ... auctions should help giving Bunds an underlying tailwind," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Anna Willard)