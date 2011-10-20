* Bunds rise on Franco-German disagreement over EFSF

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 20 German Bunds rose on Thursday on concerns that differences between France and Germany over how to increase the firepower of the euro zone's bailout fund could weaken or delay a package to rein in the bloc's debt crisis.

Market expectations for the outcome of a European leaders' summit on Sunday, which some say is crucial to avoiding a dramatic escalation of the crisis, will be tested by Spanish and French debt auctions later in the day.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy flew to Frankfurt on Wednesday to talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to reach agreement on the EFSF fund but the two leaders left the meeting without talking to reporters.

Adding to uncertainty, the Financial Times reported that plans to strengthen the banking system, another plank of the discussions, would fall short of market expectations.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 37 ticks higher on the day at 135.46. Ten-year German yields were 4 basis points lower at 2.03 percent.

"Those levels reflect more realistic expectations," said Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING.

He estimated that the market was positioned for an increase in the EFSF's firepower to at least 1.5 trillion euros, a bank recapitalisation plan of at least 100 billion euros, and a proposal for a new private sector involvement deal in Greek aid which envisages losses of about 50 percent.

The key will be in the details of the plan and how credible and technically feasible the new measures will be.

Expectations powerful anti-crisis tools would emerge this weekend have driven Bund futures down about a full point this month. However, they have been very volatile in a range between levels close to 133 and 139, reflecting in part policymakers' efforts to manage down expectations for the summit.

These ranges could be re-tested next week, depending on whether the summit surprises markets for the better or worse, one trader said.

SUPPLY TEST

Spain plans to auction between 3.25 and 4.25 billion euros of 2017, 2019 and 2021 bonds later in its first bond auction since Moody's cut its credit ratings by two notches on Tuesday.

France, which was warned by Moody's on Monday that its triple-A rating could come under pressure, plans to issue up to 9.3 billion euros of nominal and inflation-linked debt later in the day.

The Spanish/German 10-year bond yield spread widened by 9 bps on the day to 344 bps. The French/German equivalent spread nudged 3 bps higher to fresh 19-year highs at 118 bps.

Analysts expect decent demand at the auctions, but borrowing costs are likely to remain high and yield spreads over Bunds may widen after the results.

"For the investors who like to position for 'risk on' on Monday morning it could be nice to catch the bonds in the auction rather than in the secondary markets," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"We expect the auctions to go smoothly, but it is a struggle for us to recommend investors to participate because we are rather cautious that the summit will be a game-changer." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)