* Bunds fall on EFSF guidelines, may bounce back before summit

* Spanish and French debt auctions go smoothly

* Markets to remain volatile due to policy uncertainty

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 20 German Bunds edged lower on Thursday after the euro zone bailout fund's guidelines confirmed it had the power to buy bonds in secondary markets, but details on how the fund will be leveraged were key to sustain the move.

Such details could be revealed after a European leaders' summit on Sunday, which some say is crucial to avoiding a dramatic escalation of the debt crisis. Concerns remain that a dispute between France and Germany over how to increase the firepower of the EFSF fund could weaken or delay the anti-crisis package that is in the works.

Another split, between the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, on projections for Greece's economy is fuelling doubts on whether Athens will get its vital new aid tranche and prevent further Bund losses.

Adding to uncertainty, the Financial Times reported that plans to strengthen the banking system, another plank of the discussions, would fall short of market expectations.

"It is just an initial reaction to the fact that they (the EFSF) are able to buy bonds in secondary markets ... (but) there aren't many people taking part in it," one trader said.

"We still have zero details (about leveraging the fund)... I'm sure we will be back up again. People are building longs."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 18 ticks higher on the day at 134.91. Ten-year German yields were 1 basis point higher at 2.081.

ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti estimated that the market was positioned for an increase in the EFSF's firepower to at least 1.5 trillion euros.

He also said investors expected a bank recapitalisation plan of at least 100 billion euros, and a proposal for a new private sector involvement deal in Greek aid which envisages losses of about 50 percent.

The key will be in the details of the plan and how credible and technically feasible the new measures will be.

Expectations that powerful anti-crisis tools would emerge this weekend have driven Bund futures down about a full point this month. However, they have been very volatile in a range between levels close to 133 and 139, reflecting in part policymakers' efforts to manage down expectations for the summit.

These ranges could be re-tested next week, depending on whether the summit surprises markets for the better or worse, one trader said.

SMOOTH SALES

Spain sold 3.91 billion euros of government bonds in its first debt auction since Moody's cut its ratings by two notches to A1. France, which was warned by Moody's on Monday that its triple-A rating could come under pressure, sold some 9.3 billion euros worth of nominal and inflation-linked bonds.

Both sales went smoothly, with bid-to-cover ratios in recent ranges and limited spillover from the Moody's news.

"It's not optimism about the outcome of the weekend, but it reflects that people are ... not assuming the whole thing will dissolve into complete acrimony," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.

The Spanish/German 10-year bond yield spread was slightly wider on the day at 339. The French/German equivalent spread nudged wider to fresh 19-year highs at 119 bps before shrinking back to 112 bps. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)