By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 20 German Bunds edged lower on
Thursday after the euro zone bailout fund's guidelines confirmed
it had the power to buy bonds in secondary markets, but details
on how the fund will be leveraged were key to sustain the move.
Such details could be revealed after a European leaders'
summit on Sunday, which some say is crucial to avoiding a
dramatic escalation of the debt crisis. Concerns remain that a
dispute between France and Germany over how to increase the
firepower of the EFSF fund could weaken or delay the anti-crisis
package that is in the works.
Another split, between the International Monetary Fund and
the European Union, on projections for Greece's economy is
fuelling doubts on whether Athens will get its vital new aid
tranche and prevent further Bund losses.
Adding to uncertainty, the Financial Times reported that
plans to strengthen the banking system, another plank of the
discussions, would fall short of market expectations.
"It is just an initial reaction to the fact that they (the
EFSF) are able to buy bonds in secondary markets ... (but) there
aren't many people taking part in it," one trader said.
"We still have zero details (about leveraging the fund)...
I'm sure we will be back up again. People are building longs."
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 18 ticks higher on the day
at 134.91. Ten-year German yields were 1 basis
point higher at 2.081.
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti estimated that the
market was positioned for an increase in the EFSF's firepower to
at least 1.5 trillion euros.
He also said investors expected a bank recapitalisation plan
of at least 100 billion euros, and a proposal for a new private
sector involvement deal in Greek aid which envisages losses of
about 50 percent.
The key will be in the details of the plan and how credible
and technically feasible the new measures will be.
Expectations that powerful anti-crisis tools would emerge
this weekend have driven Bund futures down about a full point
this month. However, they have been very volatile in a range
between levels close to 133 and 139, reflecting in part
policymakers' efforts to manage down expectations for the
summit.
These ranges could be re-tested next week, depending on
whether the summit surprises markets for the better or worse,
one trader said.
SMOOTH SALES
Spain sold 3.91 billion euros of government bonds in its
first debt auction since Moody's cut its ratings by two notches
to A1. France, which was warned by Moody's on Monday that its
triple-A rating could come under pressure, sold some 9.3 billion
euros worth of nominal and inflation-linked bonds.
Both sales went smoothly, with bid-to-cover ratios in recent
ranges and limited spillover from the Moody's news.
"It's not optimism about the outcome of the weekend, but it
reflects that people are ... not assuming the whole thing will
dissolve into complete acrimony," said Marc Ostwald, strategist
at Monument Securities in London.
The Spanish/German 10-year bond yield spread
was slightly wider on the day at 339. The
French/German equivalent spread
nudged wider to fresh 19-year highs at 119 bps before shrinking
back to 112 bps.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)