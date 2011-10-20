* Bunds settle at top of wide trading range before summit
* Italian yields top 6 pct, reflect summit risks
* Spanish, French debt sales absorbed despite downgrades
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, Oct 20 Bund futures ended higher on
Thursday after a volatile trading session as short-term
speculators traded on any clues as to whether European leaders
could deliver a plan to tackle the debt crisis at this weekend's
summit and what measures were likely.
European leaders meet on Sunday, and market expectations
that they will come up with a comprehensive plan are high, but
there remain large areas of disagreement.
One key element of discussion, banking recapitalisation,
looked to have been resolved but a dispute between France and
Germany over how to increase the firepower of the EFSF fund
threatened to weaken or delay an anti-crisis
package.
Two euro zone officials said later on Thursday that France
and Germany were considering holding another summit next week.
Early investor optimism after Reuters reported guidelines on
how the euro zone bailout fund would be able to support
sovereigns by buying bonds was tempered by reports from German
sources that the summit may not yield an agreement how to
leverage the fund.
"Every headline is moving the market ... it's fast money
moving around, while clever money is just sitting on its hands
-- you can't really justify a position in these markets," a
trader said.
Bund futures FGBLc1 settled 34 ticks higher on the day at
135.43, having traded in a 132-tick range.
The risk-off move pushed equities lower while the yield on
Italian 10-year debt broke back above the 6 percent barrier, a
key point, above which questions over funding sustainability
multiply. The European Central Bank began intervening in the
Italian bond market to bring yields below this level in August.
"The 10-year Italian yield is up at its highest since the
ECB started purchasing the bonds, which shows quite clearly
no-one is expecting to get the magic silver bullet from the
summit ... but rather that you'll get some timeline and broad
framework but nothing really concrete," WestLB strategist
Michael Leister said.
MARKET EXPECTATIONS
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti estimated that the
market was positioned for an increase in the firepower of the
bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, to at
least 1.5 trillion euros.
He also said investors expected a bank recapitalisation plan
of at least 100 billion euros, and a proposal for private
investors to shoulder losses of around 50 percent on holdings of
Greek government debt.
The key will be in the details of any plan and how
credible and technically feasible new measures would be.
Expectations that powerful anti-crisis tools would emerge
this weekend have driven Bund futures down about a full point
this month. However, they have been very volatile in a range
between levels close to 133 and 139, reflecting in part
policymakers' efforts to play down expectations for the summit.
These ranges could be re-tested early next week, depending
on whether the summit surprises markets for the better or worse,
one trader said.
SMOOTH SALES
Spain sold 3.91 billion euros of government bonds in its
first debt auction since Moody's cut its ratings by two notches
to A1 this week. France, which was warned by Moody's on Monday
that its triple-A rating could come under pressure, sold some
9.3 billion euros worth of nominal and inflation-linked bonds.
Both sales went smoothly, with bid-to-cover ratios in recent
ranges and limited spillover from the Moody's news.
"It's not optimism about the outcome of the weekend, but it
reflects that people are ... not assuming the whole thing will
dissolve into complete acrimony," said Marc Ostwald, strategist
at Monument Securities in London.
The Spanish/German 10-year bond yield spread
was 20 basis points wider on the day at 354 bps.
The French/German equivalent spread
nudged wider to fresh 19-year highs at 119 bps before shrinking
back to 116 bps.
