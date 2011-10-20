* Bunds settle at top of wide trading range before summit

* Italian yields top 6 pct, reflect summit risks

* Spanish, French debt sales absorbed despite downgrades

By Marius Zaharia and William James

LONDON, Oct 20 Bund futures ended higher on Thursday after a volatile trading session as short-term speculators traded on any clues as to whether European leaders could deliver a plan to tackle the debt crisis at this weekend's summit and what measures were likely.

European leaders meet on Sunday, and market expectations that they will come up with a comprehensive plan are high, but there remain large areas of disagreement.

One key element of discussion, banking recapitalisation, looked to have been resolved but a dispute between France and Germany over how to increase the firepower of the EFSF fund threatened to weaken or delay an anti-crisis package.

Two euro zone officials said later on Thursday that France and Germany were considering holding another summit next week.

Early investor optimism after Reuters reported guidelines on how the euro zone bailout fund would be able to support sovereigns by buying bonds was tempered by reports from German sources that the summit may not yield an agreement how to leverage the fund.

"Every headline is moving the market ... it's fast money moving around, while clever money is just sitting on its hands -- you can't really justify a position in these markets," a trader said.

Bund futures FGBLc1 settled 34 ticks higher on the day at 135.43, having traded in a 132-tick range.

The risk-off move pushed equities lower while the yield on Italian 10-year debt broke back above the 6 percent barrier, a key point, above which questions over funding sustainability multiply. The European Central Bank began intervening in the Italian bond market to bring yields below this level in August.

"The 10-year Italian yield is up at its highest since the ECB started purchasing the bonds, which shows quite clearly no-one is expecting to get the magic silver bullet from the summit ... but rather that you'll get some timeline and broad framework but nothing really concrete," WestLB strategist Michael Leister said.

MARKET EXPECTATIONS

ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti estimated that the market was positioned for an increase in the firepower of the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, to at least 1.5 trillion euros.

He also said investors expected a bank recapitalisation plan of at least 100 billion euros, and a proposal for private investors to shoulder losses of around 50 percent on holdings of Greek government debt.

The key will be in the details of any plan and how credible and technically feasible new measures would be.

Expectations that powerful anti-crisis tools would emerge this weekend have driven Bund futures down about a full point this month. However, they have been very volatile in a range between levels close to 133 and 139, reflecting in part policymakers' efforts to play down expectations for the summit.

These ranges could be re-tested early next week, depending on whether the summit surprises markets for the better or worse, one trader said.

SMOOTH SALES

Spain sold 3.91 billion euros of government bonds in its first debt auction since Moody's cut its ratings by two notches to A1 this week. France, which was warned by Moody's on Monday that its triple-A rating could come under pressure, sold some 9.3 billion euros worth of nominal and inflation-linked bonds.

Both sales went smoothly, with bid-to-cover ratios in recent ranges and limited spillover from the Moody's news.

"It's not optimism about the outcome of the weekend, but it reflects that people are ... not assuming the whole thing will dissolve into complete acrimony," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.

The Spanish/German 10-year bond yield spread was 20 basis points wider on the day at 354 bps. The French/German equivalent spread nudged wider to fresh 19-year highs at 119 bps before shrinking back to 116 bps. (Editing by Susan Fenton)