LONDON Oct 21 German Bund futures rose at the open on Friday as a disagreement between France and Germany over the best way to bolster the euro zone rescue fund overshadowed hopes for a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis at the European Union summit on Sunday.

France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday that European leaders would discuss a global solution this weekend but that no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 25 ticks on the day at 135.68, after opening in negative territory.

"I think there is an element of disappointment," said one trader, pointing to the delay. "So today, (we are) not really expecting too much risk to be placed on by clients, instead probably some squaring of positions and taking off of risk into the weekend."

Officials seemed to be making progress on one key element of discussion: banking recapitalisation. But France and Germany were at odds over how to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), with Paris fearing its triple-A credit rating could come under threat if the wrong method is chosen.

Failure to agree could further damage confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its crisis, adding pressure to peripheral bonds as Italian debt yields rise back above the psychologically important 6 percent level.

"What seems unlikely is that a comprehensive solution to Europe's challenges is presented. The scale of the problem is too large and too multi-faceted for this," Rabobank said in a note.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)