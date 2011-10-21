* German Bunds choppy on concerns about EU summit

* France, Germany say no decision until second meeting

* Disagreement over how to boost EFSF overshadows hopes (Writes through, updates prices and quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 21 German government bonds were choppy on Friday as a disagreement between France and Germany over the best way to bolster the euro zone rescue fund delayed a plan to resolve the debt crisis that markets had hoped would come at this weekend's EU summit.

European Union leaders will meet on Sunday in Brussels, but France and Germany's conflicting views on how to boost the firepower of the EFSF bailout fund prompted them to say in a joint statement on Thursday that no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

German Bund futures were choppy, as investors and speculators repositioned ahead of the summit.

The Bund FGBLc1 was down 9 ticks on the day at 135.34, having dipped in and out of positive territory throughout the morning. But it looked poised for a week of gains after three straight weeks of losses.

"I am sure we are going to get hundreds of headlines today but at the end of the day, everyone has built this summit up, 'we got this plan and we are announcing it at the end of October' and there obviously is ... no agreement. That has got to be supportive (for Bunds)," a trader said.

Markets are trying to assess how successful officials will be in delivering on expectations for decisions on recapitalising European banks, leveraging the EFSF, and on Greece's future.

EU officials said all 27 member states had agreed that just short of 100 billion euros was required to bolster bank balance sheets. Alessandro Ginsanti, rate strategist at ING, said in a note that 200 billion euros would be needed to fulfil a proposed 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio.

Any failure by France -- which is concerned to preserve its triple-A credit rating -- and Germany to reach an agreement on strengthening the EFSF could further damage confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its crisis, adding to pressure on peripheral bonds as Italian debt yields rise back above the psychologically important 6 percent level.

The 440 billion euro facility is currently not deemed to have enough firepower to deal with refinancing needs of bigger euro zone economies like Italy and Spain.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were little changed at around 6 percent, while Spanish government bond yields were little changed at 5.54 percent, with one trader citing European Central Bank buying.

Yields on the debt are heading towards levels which prompted the ECB to first begin intervening in the secondary market to bring borrowing costs down.

"They will come up with some solution but I think one cannot expect it to be a final plan which will solve all the problems of the markets," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.

French debt was also under pressure, with 10-year yields up 5.7 basis points at 3.23 percent.

Standard & Poor's said in a report on Friday it would likely lower the credit standing of five European nations, including top-rated France by one or two notches, if the region slips back into recession and government borrowings increase.

The comments come after a bout of downgrades to Spanish sovereign credit ratings in recent weeks and after Moody's warned on France's ratings on Monday. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)