* German Bunds choppy on concerns about EU summit

* France, Germany say no decision until second meeting

* Italian yields fall below 6 pct after ECB seen buying (Recasts, updates prices and quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 21 German Bund futures were choppy on Friday in thin volumes, with investors reluctant to make major bets given uncertainty about the outcome of a European summit on the debt crisis on Sunday after France and Germany said a second summit would take place next week.

Volumes were so far about a third of the recent average daily volume, according to Reuters data, leaving the market vulnerable to price swings.

France and Germany, at odds over how to boost the firepower of the euro zone bailout fund, said on Thursday that no decisions on a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis would be made before a second summit to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

But German government sources said on Friday there were no serious differences between Germany and France ahead of the summit and the reasons for the delay were difficult technical questions.

The Bund future FGBLc1 was down 28 ticks on the day at 135.15, having dipped in and out of positive territory in early trade. But it looked poised for a week of gains after three straight weeks of losses.

"We've seen volatile movements due to diverging press stories and rumours going around in markets. Most investors I think are just sitting on the sidelines because there is just too much uncertainty around what's going to come out of the EU summit this weekend, if much at all," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.

Markets are trying to assess how successful officials will be in delivering on expectations for decisions on recapitalising European banks, leveraging the bailout fund, and on the private sector's role in a sustainable plan for Greece's mountainous debt.

EU officials said all 27 member states had agreed that just short of 100 billion euros was required to bolster European bank balance sheets. Alessandro Ginsanti, rate strategist at ING, said in a note that 200 billion euros would be needed to fulfil a proposed 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio.

Any failure by France -- which is concerned about losing its triple-A credit rating -- and Germany to reach an agreement on strengthening the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), could further damage confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its crisis. That would add to pressure on peripheral bonds as Italian debt yields hover around the psychologically important 6 percent level.

The EFSF's 440 billion euro firepower is deemed insufficient to deal with potential refinancing needs of bigger euro zone economies like Italy and Spain.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields came off the day's high around 6.1 percent -- their highest since early August -- to trade at 5.97 percent after the European Central Bank bought those bonds in the secondary market, according to traders.

Spanish government bond yields were down 2 basis points at 5.52 percent.

"I am sure we are going to get hundreds of headlines today but at the end of the day, everyone has built this summit up, 'we got this plan and we are announcing it at the end of October' and there obviously is ... no agreement. That has got to be supportive (for Bunds)," a trader said.

French debt was also under pressure, with 10-year yields up 8.9 bps at 3.26 percent.

Standard & Poor's said in a report on Friday it would probably lower the credit standing of five European nations, including top-rated France, by one or two notches, if the region slips back into recession and government borrowings increase.

The comments come after a bout of downgrades to Spanish sovereign credit ratings in recent weeks and after Moody's warned on France's rating on Monday. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)