LONDON Oct 21 German Bund futures extended losses to hit session lows in thin volumes on Friday as European equities pushed higher on some hopes that a comprehensive plan to tackle the debt crisis was on its way, if a little delayed.

"Equities are doing a little bit better," a trader said. "People are just clearing up positions going into the weekend."

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell as much as 71 ticks on the day to 134.73. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue-chip shares was up 1.7 percent at 970.42. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)