BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
LONDON Oct 21 German Bund futures extended losses to hit session lows in thin volumes on Friday as European equities pushed higher on some hopes that a comprehensive plan to tackle the debt crisis was on its way, if a little delayed.
"Equities are doing a little bit better," a trader said. "People are just clearing up positions going into the weekend."
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell as much as 71 ticks on the day to 134.73. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue-chip shares was up 1.7 percent at 970.42. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over French politics ahead of the presidential vote in April as well as other impending elections in Europe in a year of political uncertainty.
OTTAWA, Feb 6 A Canadian government advisory group on Monday released a number of recommendations to boost the economy, including strengthening the country's trade links and helping to retool workers' skills to deal with a changing labor market.